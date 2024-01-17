Forest Service withdraws permit for Uinta rail project that would send crude oil through Colorado

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday, Jan. 17, withdrew a federal permit for a section of the Uinta Basin Railway Project, a key part of a proposed rail network that would pass through western Colorado to connect Utah oil fields with refineries along the Gulf Coast.

If completed, the 88-mile rail route would link with freight lines that run alongside the Colorado River and cross delicate ecosystems. It has drawn lawsuits and vocal pushback from environmental groups and political opponents ranging from Eagle County commissioners and the mayor of Glenwood Springs to high-profile Democrats like U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse.

The Forest Service’s decision follows an August 2023 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals that struck down the Surface Transportation Board’s approval of the project. It only voids a 2022 permit it issued to build a new 12-mile section of railway through the Ashley National Forest in Utah.