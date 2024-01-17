Man who killed Weld County Deputy in hit-and-run given maximum sentence
A man who struck and killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in September 2022 was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison — the maximum penalty allowed under state law.
Norberto Garcia-Gonzales pleaded guilty in November to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, a Class 3 felony. While he was also initially charged with four misdemeanor and traffic offenses, those were dismissed.
The Weld County District Attorney’s Office said that at the time of the crash, Garcia-Gonzales was driving without a valid license following two prior alcohol-related offenses. He had active warrants out for his arrest, and officials said he had been using a fake social security card and fake permanent United States residency card under a false name.
Alcohol bottles were found inside the vehicle. Colorado State Patrol determined Garcia-Gonzalez failed to yield to Deputy Hein-Nutz, who was riding her motorcycle to work, at a stop sign.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Garcia-Gonzalez fled into a cornfield and evaded capture for over 24 hours. He was later found at an apartment in Fort Collins.
Following her death, Hein-Nutz was remembered as a dedicated public servant who was hardworking, funny, and caring.
