Man who killed Weld County Deputy in hit-and-run given maximum sentence

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office said that at the time of the crash, Garcia-Gonzales was driving without a valid license following two prior alcohol-related offenses. He had active warrants out for his arrest, and officials said he had been using a fake social security card and fake permanent United States residency card under a false name.

Alcohol bottles were found inside the vehicle. Colorado State Patrol determined Garcia-Gonzalez failed to yield to Deputy Hein-Nutz, who was riding her motorcycle to work, at a stop sign.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Garcia-Gonzalez fled into a cornfield and evaded capture for over 24 hours. He was later found at an apartment in Fort Collins.

Weld County Sheriff's Office Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from her 25th birthday when she was hit and killed in Greeley on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Following her death, Hein-Nutz was remembered as a dedicated public servant who was hardworking, funny, and caring.