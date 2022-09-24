Family, friends remember Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in hit-and-run

Alexis Hein-Nutz, the Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in a hit-run last weekend, was honored at a funeral service Saturday.

Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies and other members of law enforcement led a procession for the 24 year-old from the Weld County Jail in Greeley to Foundation Church in Loveland.

Hein-Nutz’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers attended the service. Her mother, Tammy, and sisters, Kylee and Alisha Iverson remembered her as a hardworking, funny, and caring person.

Weld County Sheriff's Office Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from her 25th birthday when she was hit and killed in Greeley on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

“It is never easy to say goodbye to someone who has been a part of our lives,” Kylee Hein-Nutz said. “She always put other people first and she would bend over backwards for anyone. I loved her more than words I can possibly say. Alexis, thank you for being a part of our lives.”

Former coworkers stood side-by-side as they told stories about how Hein-Nutz motivated others and loved the Disney character Stitch. Deputy Andy Wilson quoted the movie “Lilo & Stitch” when describing their professional relationship.

“‘Ohana’ means ‘family.’ Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten,” Wilson said. “Alexis was my ‘part-e-ner,’ which she loved to say other than partner because she had a certain way of getting her way. Always. She was my gift from God and my dearest friend.”

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said he had spoken to Hein-Nutz about her career goals in his office only three months ago. Hein-Nutz, he said, wanted to become sheriff after four years with the agency.

“That's who Alexis was,” Reams said. “She was driven. She was motivated. She was a hard charger and she was just a kid.”

Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work last Sunday when she was hit by a white van at a Greely intersection. Witnesses saw someone run into a nearby cornfield. The suspect, Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, failure to yield right of way, driving under restraint, and obstructing a peace officer. The 36-year-old is set to appear in court Friday.

Hein-Nutz's remains will be taken to her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota for a private funeral, according to a statement from the Weld County Sheriff's office.