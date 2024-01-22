The mystery of Mozart’s C Minor Mass
The origin of Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor is somewhat of a mystery. It seems that the work
was a tribute to Mozart’s wife Constanze, but whether composed in honor of his marriage to
her or out of thankfulness for her recovery from some mysterious illness remains unclear. In any
case, what appears certain is that Mozart intended it specifically to be performed in Salzburg
and that he composed the soprano role for his wife to sing.
But why compose it for Salzburg and not for Vienna where he was living by that time? Was it a
peace offering to his father? Or an opportunity to show off his Constanze’s music talents to his
hometown? Or was it composed to commemorate a specific event or anniversary?
And why did he never finish the monumental work?
In this episode of Mozart Snapshots, Katie discusses these questions and more with the
Kapellmeister of the Stiftskirche St. Peter, or Peterskirche as it is known locally, where the only
performance of the great work took place during Mozart’s lifetime.
