Colorado renters could stay after lease expiration under ‘for cause’ eviction proposal

The bill has the support of some key Democrats, including McCluskie and Duran, who introduced the measure at a crowded press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“Housing! Justice! Housing! Justice!” the assembled crowd shouted as McCluskie prepared to speak.

McCluskie’s backing shows that it’s gaining steam with top Democrats. She voted against a similar proposal last session.

A scaled-back change

The new proposal is similar to a “just cause” eviction bill that failed last year. But this year’s bill, labeled as “for cause,” doesn’t go as far, Mabrey said. Generally, it gives landlords more leeway to change the rules for rent, potentially pricing tenants out.

Last year’s proposal would have forced landlords to extend “substantially similar” leases with only “reasonable” increases in rent, as long as the renter was in good standing.

But this year’s version allows landlords free rein to change rental conditions once the lease has expired, Mabrey said. And the only limit on rent is that landlords can’t impose a “retaliatory” increase. Mabrey said that would only apply to the most egregious cases.

Another change: Last year’s proposal would have required landlords to pay to help tenants move in some cases. But in this year’s version, relocation assistance is only required if a landlord actually breaks the law.

Andrew Kenney/CPR News Renters’ rights supporters gather at the Colorado State Capitol for the introduction of a “for cause” evictions bill on Jan. 24, 2024.

Those changes aren’t likely to win over landlords, though, according to Drew Hamrick, senior vice president for the Apartment Association of Metro Denver. He compared the end of a lease to a divorce, saying that neither should require a specific cause to move on.

“If somebody says the marriage is irrevocably broken and they don't want to deal with each other anymore, that's the end of the marriage,” he said. “And when you've got a partnership between a resident and a rental housing provider and it just doesn't work, they've got to have that flexibility.”

He added that the law already says landlords can’t refuse to renew a lease for racial, retaliatory and numerous other reasons. But Mabrey argues that it can be difficult and expensive to prove violations of those laws.

The bill will be introduced in the House. Last year’s version cleared the House but ran out of time in the Senate.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis didn’t say whether he would support the measure. Polis’ focus is on “increasing overall [housing] supply and creating more housing choices,” wrote Shelby Wieman. “The Governor looks forward to analyzing this bill and continuing conversations with the sponsors of this legislation.”