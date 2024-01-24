Ouray newspaper publishers say the attention around stolen papers robbed town of the real story: an alleged crime in their community

McIntyre and her husband and co-publisher Mike Wiggins spent all day Friday restocking the kiosks before local restaurant owner Paul Choate admitted to stealing the papers over the weekend. In a Facebook post Monday, Choate said he didn’t agree with the article scheduled to be published that day. He explained he’d agreed with previous reporting on the case, but thought last week’s edition crossed a line.

“On the evening of January 18th, I became aware of an article being released the next morning,” Choate wrote on Facebook. “The next morning I collected approximately 130 newspapers. I realize that this was not the appropriate response.

“I want to highlight that the first article published in the January 4th-10th edition of the newspaper provided sufficient and well written information about the case without delving into explicit details and re-victimize the girl involved. However, the subsequent article crossed a line, potentially discouraging future victims from coming forward and seeking justice,” Choate wrote.

Choate said he returned the papers and offered compensation for any lost revenue.

He said he turned himself into the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 20.

Allegations of sexual assault at Ouray Police Chief’s house involved stepson

The front page article in last week’s edition was titled “Girl: Rapes occurred at chief’s house.” It detailed allegations by a 17-year-old that she was sexually assaulted multiple times at a late-night birthday party at the home of Ouray Police Chief Jeff Wood on May 14, 2023.

The owners of the Plaindealer say a Colorado Bureau of Investigations affidavit said the night involved drug use and underage drinking. The victim, who was not named in the Plaindealer article, told investigators that she was raped at least three times in a bedroom and a bathroom by two different people. In December, three suspects were arrested in connection with the case: Gabriel Trujillo, Ashton Whittington and a minor who is Chief Wood’s stepson. Trujillo and Whittington are expected to appear in court Thursday. The stepson appeared in a virtual court hearing on Jan. 9. He has another hearing scheduled for Feb. 1.

McIntyre, who wrote the story, said she was provided an affidavit that detailed the crime from a victim’s liaison who was in contact with the victim. She attempted to contact the liaison before the story was published, but didn’t receive a response.

“It was someone who was advocating on her behalf, and we didn't want her to be surprised about details that would be in a story in the newspaper,” McIntyre said. “We know now that the victim did not receive that before the story was published. And I regret that. I'm not really sure what else to say other than we thought that she was going to receive it in time to know what was coming.”

McIntyre also contacted Wood to let him know that his stepson was going to be in the story. Mugshots of all three suspects were featured in the story. According to the CBI, Trujillo was 19 and Whittington had turned 18 the day before the alleged assault. The minor would turn 18 ten days later, according to McIntyre. His name did not appear on the arresting documents, but McIntrye stands by her decision to include it in the article.

“Just because the stepson was only 10 days away from turning 18, that wasn't a large enough reason for me to keep his name out of the paper when he was accused of the same crime as someone who was a bit older than him,” McIntyre said. “It's too serious to hide that. And also, we have the issue of if we didn't name him, how are we going to get into the details?”