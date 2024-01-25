If artificial intelligence is going to get involved in elections, Colorado lawmakers want voters to know

Failure to disclose that content was created using artificial intelligence could incur a financial penalty.

Other states have made efforts in recent years to regulate AI election content, with mixed results. Michigan, Minnesota, and Washington state all passed legislation last year to address the issue. But proposals to require disclosure have failed elsewhere, including Indiana, Illinois, and New York according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“Those are the kinds of things that, when done in proximity to an election, can upend what people want to do in that election, how they vote if they vote, and that is a threat to democracy,” said Titone. She’s not just worried about local actors, but that foreign adversaries might take advantage of this technology to create disinformation and try to influence U.S. elections.

However, Titone noted that legislation can only do so much to limit how much-manipulated content is created and distributed. And because any restrictions could potentially butt up against the First Amendment, lawmakers will have to be careful with how the bill is crafted.

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference in Denver on Oct. 15, 2020.

Separately, Secretary Griswold is also pushing for a new law to add penalties for anyone who acts as a fake elector in future presidential elections. Some states have prosecuted individuals who submitted certificates naming themselves to the Electoral College based on false claims that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

“We want to make sure that it's very clear that if someone tries to do this, they will be facing major penalties,” said Griswold.

Democratic Rep. Lorena Garcia of Adams County said she decided to sponsor the false electors bill because she wants to protect the fundamental safeguards of democracy.

“We know that Trump's camp is going to go all out in the 2024 election, and we just want to make sure we set our state up for continued success in safe elections,” she said.