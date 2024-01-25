Studying Mozart. Katie takes us inside the leading academic institution dedicated to Mozart

The roots of the Mozarteum University date back to 1841 and the founding of the "Dommusikverein and Mozarteum" on the 50th anniversary of Mozart's death. Initially, in addition to preserving the memory and works of Mozart, the Mozarteum school was intended to prepare young musicians for service in the Salzburg Cathedral and other churches in Salzburg.

Over the following decades, the aims of preserving Mozart's memory and preparing the next generation of Salzburg church musicians grew sufficiently divergent that in 1880 and independent Mozarteum was founded.

Today, the Mozarteum represents two independent entitites: the Mozarteum University, one of the most renowned music colleges in the world, and the International Mozart Foundation, an association that organizes concerts, archives autographs, promotes Mozart resesarch and scholarship throughout the world, and maintains the Mozart museums in Salzburg.

On this episode of Mozart Snapshots, Katie visits the Mozart University where she speaks with renowned violinist and conductor Reinhard Goebel, founder and director of the legendary Musica Angiqua Köln and chair of the historical performance practice at the Mozarteum University, for a discussion about performance practice in Mozart's time.