The Getreidegasse is one of the oldest and most important trade streets in Salzburg’s old town.

Easily recognizable because of the unique old wrought-iron guild signs that hang on the

facades of the houses, it has been the most famous shopping street in the city since the

beginning of the Salzburger Festspiele in the 1920s. It is also the street where Wolfgang

Amadeus Mozart was born and lived until he was 16 years old.



Today it is difficult to walk down the Getreidegasse without having to fight your way through

crowds of tourists looking for Mozart souvenirs and taking selfies in front of the famous yellow

Mozart Geburtshaus at Getreidegasse No. 9. But in Mozart’s day, the street was bustling with

merchants selling their wares as they traveled through Europe.



The street also had permanent businesses and residents, many of whom the Mozarts were

associated with. Friends and acquaintances including the Schidenhofens and the Hafners also

lived nearby.



In this final episode of Mozart Snapshots, Katie takes a trip down memory lane on the street

where Mozart lived and ends on a high note in conversation with renowned operatic tenor and

artistic director of the International Mozart Foundation, Rolando Villazón.