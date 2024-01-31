Here’s your 20% off discount code for Friends of Chamber Music

CPR Classical Presents: Italian pianist Beatrice Rana performing a recital at the Newman Center on February 20 at 7:30 p.m. She's appearing as part of the Friends of Chamber Music concert series, known for bringing in the most exciting chamber musicians performing today.

Critics rave about Rana:

Beatrice Rana possesses an old soul that belies her twenty years, and more than a touch of genius. (Gramophone Magazine)

A sound painter who created a magic of color and sound and put everything at the service of beauty and delicacy. (Backtrack)

As a CPR Classical listener, take 20% off the purchase price of tickets to see Beatrice Rana with the discount code FCM20CPR.

Click on this link and then enter the promo code FCM20CPR for 20% off to this concert and two more concerts in the Friends of Chamber Music concert series.