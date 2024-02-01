Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Feb. 1-4

DPAC parking alert!

Denver Arts & Venues' garage at the Denver Performing Arts Complex is currently undergoing renovations. The 13th Street entrance will remain closed through the end of February, and then the Arapahoe Street entrance will be closed from March through early May. This project will allow for a new payment system, faster entry and exit, and the ability to use pre-paid parking. As a result, access to the garage on 13th Street will be closed. Get there early, enter on Arapahoe Street, and consider other ways of getting to the theater.

Courtesy the national tours of Chicago Coloradan Adolfo Ortiz-Feder performs as Harry in the national tour of Chicago, stopping at Denver's Buell Theater this week

The tour of the musical “Chicago” returned to the Buell Theatre this week. Adolfo Ortiz-Feder, who plays Harry and the Jury in the show, was born in Brighton and attended school in Colorado Springs. He was also in the touring company of “Fiddler on the Roof” when it stopped at the DCPA, so he has experience performing in the Mile High City.

“I keep telling my castmates it's all about pacing. We've been doing the show for a while now, so we all understand the flow of the show very well. And so we just got to trust ourselves and take those little moments of rest whenever we can because in the show we do stay on stage for the majority of it,” Ortiz-Feder said. “Even when we're not performing, we sit … on the sides of the stage in the chairs, so we're present for a lot of the show. So it makes getting those little breaks off stage to go ahead and use those oxygen tanks a little bit more tricky. But again, we've been doing the show for a while and we all just got to trust the pace of the show.”

“Chicago” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts plays through Feb. 4.

Andrew Fassbender courtesy of the Colorado Ballet Dancers Jeremy Studinski and Jonnathan Ramirez rehearse for Colorado Ballet's production of "Jekyll & Hyde."

Friday, Feb. 2

Colorado Ballet presents the full-length ballet “Jekyll & Hyde,” choreographed by Val Caniparoli. It is inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson's classic Gothic novella. This North American premiere is presented through a coalition between four ballet companies: Kansas City Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Ballet West, and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in Canada.

Artistic Director Gil Boggs said he chose this ballet for the challenge it presents for the dancers.

“I will say it's unlike anything they've ever done, but it's a lot more dramatic, I think, than anything they've ever done,” Boggs said. “And these characters are so complex and to challenge them on developing these characters has just been a whirlwind of an experience both to watch it happen for me and watching them grow into this.”

“Jekyll & Hyde", with live music featuring the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, plays at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House through Sunday, Feb. 11.