RTD’s Downtown Boulder station will reopen next week following year-long closure caused by bathroom drug use

The Regional Transportation District’s Downtown Boulder Station will reopen next Monday after being closed for over a year.

In January 2023, the lobby of the bus station was closed to the public after methamphetamine residue was detected in its bathroom. During that time, several public spaces were testing for methamphetamine contamination after the Boulder Public Library found signs of residue in some of its public-facing areas.

The downtown Boulder station’s closure is by far RTD’s longest lasting closure caused by methamphetamine contamination. RTD had to conduct extensive maintenance and renovations to the space in order to clear the residue.