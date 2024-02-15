Camp Amache is now officially part of the National Park system

Colorado can now claim the country’s newest national park: Amache National Historic Site.

Almost two years after President Joe Biden signed the bill that would turn the former World War II Japanese internment camp into a historic site, the National Park Service on Thursday announced its official inclusion in the system. This comes after the town of Granada acquired and donated the land needed to set up the site.

“As a nation, we must face the wrongs of our past in order to build a more just and equitable future. The Interior Department has the tremendous honor of stewarding America’s public lands and natural and cultural resources to tell a complete and honest story of our nation’s history,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement, adding the designation “will help preserve and honor this important and painful chapter in our nation’s story for future generations.”