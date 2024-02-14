Dearfield – a refuge for Black homesteaders in the 1900s – could become part of the National Park Service

For it to become part of the park service, there are four criteria, according to Becky Rinas, a planner with the National Park Service. They are feasibility, suitability, need for protection, and national significance.

“The team is identifying the extent to which Dearfield could, if it were added to the National Park system, fill a gap in public understanding and appreciation of the history of African Americans and the American West,” she said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Dearfield, in Weld County between Kersey and Wiggins, was founded by Oliver Toussaint Jackson in 1910 as the largest Black homesteading site in Colorado. At its peak, Dearfield was home to about 300 people, but as with other parts of the High Plains, drought and the Dust Bowl years eventually drove them away. Now a ghost town, it's on the National Register of Historic Places.

The process began in December 2022 with Congress requesting that the National Park Service conduct a Special Resource Study, The study began in 2023 by evaluating the first criterion, national significance.

“We’re looking at the same criteria that we would use to evaluate a national historical landmark,” Rinas said. “We’re looking at its importance in a national context.” To make that determination, she said, “we’re going to be consulting with a lot of subject matter experts and scholars in African American history [and] African American homesteading.”

In January, her office held meetings at the City of Greeley Museum, attended by about 30 people, and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver, attended by a dozen more. They’re also asking the public to weigh in using an online form until Feb. 24. The form asks how respondents want the site to be managed, what activities they’d like to see, what about Dearfield they consider unique, and why they support or oppose the designation.

The two in-person meetings indicated excitement around the idea, Rinas said.

“We had a lot of people that said they were super-enthusiastic about the prospect of it becoming a national park service unit.”

The second criterion is suitability, whether such a site is represented within the park system.

The third is feasibility: is it large enough, with enough protection-worthy components and popularity, to be managed at a reasonable cost?

The fourth factor is whether or not it actually needs to be protected. If some other entities were managing it successfully, “we would be hard-pressed to say that National Park Service Management would be superior because that [other] entity might already be doing a great job.”