Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Feb. 15 – 18

The 2024 Fort Collins Book Fest wraps up this weekend, with a final burst of literary events at various locations throughout the city. This year’s festival features more than 20 local and regional authors and storytellers under the theme "One Community, Many Stories" / "Una Comunidad, Muchas Historias".

This year's Book Fest features novelist Oscar Hokeah, whose work “Calling for a Blanket Dance” won the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel and was longlisted for the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and the Aspen Words Literary Prize.

Hokeah is a Native American writer of literary fiction who captures the intertribal, transnational, and multicultural aspects within his two tribal communities, the Cherokee Nation and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. In addition to reading from his debut novel, "Calling for a Blanket Dance," he said he looks forward to all aspects of the Fort Collins’ festival.

“I love… just being in a community of readers and writers and just being able to talk about characters in a depth way,” said Hokeah. “And I think that just being able to celebrate books.”

Hokeah reads and discusses his work Friday night at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins.

Other Book Fest events run through Monday. The festival is free and open to all ages.

DanceAspen, the contemporary dance company of the Roaring Fork Valley, presents new works in its show Limitless, this weekend. Laurel Winton, the company’s founder and executive director, describes the production as an opportunity to witness the future of contemporary dance.

“One piece is very classically structured. There's point work, there's a live classical violinist,” explained Winton. “Another piece has AI-generated CGI in it, very futuristic. And Cloud Line is very cinematic. The movement is very, very contemporary and very unique in its language. So it really is limitless in terms of the artistry that is produced in this program.”

Limitless, by DanceAspen, has performances at the Wheeler Opera House Feb. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Colorado Black Roundtable presents an evening screening of the documentary “Punch 9 for Harold Washington,” about the legendary political career of Chicago’s first Black mayor, at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre in Denver. The event also includes a community panel discussion on voter education and engagement.

“Punch 9 for Harold Washington” screening and discussion starts at 4 p.m. Friday Feb. 16 at the CPRD Theater. The event is free but organizers request people email an RSVP. Free parking across the street in the Safeway parking lot.