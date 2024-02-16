Interview: The US doesn’t have to be stuck with a broken immigration system, says a Colorado lawyer with a vision different from anything Congress has considered

Warner: Do U.S. politicians today focus on enforcement and ways to keep people out of the U.S. because one party has pushed policy and discourse in that direction, or did the country get to this point because of both Republicans and Democrats?

García Hernández: I certainly won't say that there's no difference when it comes to Republicans and Democrats, or that there's no difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. There is a difference, of course, like the rhetoric and Trump’s abrasiveness. But when it comes to their policies, Republicans and Democrats have united forces over the last several decades to ensure immigration law treats basically any run-in with the criminal legal system as one too many. As a result, people across Denver and across the United States every single day are finding themselves in immigration detention and facing the prospect of deportation for failures that are much less severe than Robert E. Lee’s, or much less severe than what we've seen in the past.

Warner: In the book, you point to the criminalization of immigration under Bill Clinton, a Democrat. In the 1995 State of the Union address, he said “All Americans… are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country.” He described how he wanted to deport more people and punish those who employ unauthorized immigrants. His speech shows how Democrats have also framed immigrants and immigration as a threat, and doubled down on policing as a solution.

García Hernández: There is room for lawbreakers in the United States, whether we're talking about the folks who are in the highest elected offices in the country or whether we're talking about people in our own families. I've been on college campuses most of my adult life, and it's no secret that there's plenty of crime happening in college dorms and every university and college campus in this country.



As somebody who is intimately familiar with the reality of sexual violence in universities across the United States, it strikes me as ironic that we hear politicians point at migrants for committing acts that every single weekend are happening in the more privileged spaces of university dorm rooms. I've never once walked around any college in this country and seen or heard of a person standing on a college quad and saying, "There goes a criminal undergraduate." Immigration law currently ties migrants to their worst moments, and it's that double standard that I think is problematic.



And it wasn't until the 1980s and the 1990s when Congress really started to change the laws. Before then, people messed up just like they do today, only they could move on and become citizens.

Warner: Is that change based in racism, xenophobia, or othering?

García Hernández: This is a change that really began in the 1980s when the Reagan administration was trying to bring white people into the Republican Party fold. And it's tied up in what we now refer to as the War on Drugs. It wasn’t just the same political moment. It was exactly the same pieces of legislation that became the foundation of the War on Drugs that also ratcheted up the consequences of migrants getting involved with the criminal legal system.

Warner: But with immigration, the U.S. gets to be a gatekeeper. Why wouldn't you choose to use the gate to let in the nuclear scientists with shining resumes versus someone who has homicidal tendencies?

García Hernández: I have no problem with letting in the nuclear scientists, and in fact, toward the end of World War II when the United States was ramping up the research and the development of the atomic bomb, where did we look for that scientific genius? Nazi Germany. We took in and even recruited the very same people who had been helping build up Hitler's military prowess. We have a history of recruiting the best and the brightest, even though they are also flawed humans.

Warner: These days, some Republican leaders, including the party's leading candidate for president, have made new immigrants into a punching bag. There's a racist theory that's become somewhat mainstream among Republicans about white replacement. Do you see signs that fear increasingly drives the conversation around new immigrants?

García Hernández: Fear is the central operating principle of conversations about immigration policy. This is why the bill that was released recently in the United States Senate is so focused on policing. It would dump more money into hiring more border patrol agents, hiring more ICE officers, paying for more immigration prison beds, and it would continue to boost the amount of funding that the immigration law enforcement agencies have, even though we are already financing those agencies like never before.



As long as we continue to imagine migrants as posing some kind of existential threat to the United States, we're just going to be running through the same series of policy tactics that have given us exactly the situation that we have right now.

Warner: Do you believe in open borders?

García Hernández: I think we can regulate the border. What we have right now is a regime in which there's an incentive to avoid dealing with federal government officials. What I want is for there to be more lawful ways into the United States so that people are incentivized to approach federal government officials, present themselves, identify themselves, tell the federal government where they're going, what their plans are, and then be allowed into the United States to make that life that I guarantee you, whether you want open borders or closed borders, they will get here anyway.

Warner: Some people in the U.S. are very bothered by those who come to the U.S. without prior authorization. Do you make a distinction between people trying to come legally and those who aren't?

García Hernández: Like them, I want people to be able to navigate legal pathways into the United States, largely because that is a whole lot safer for those individuals than doing what they are doing now, which is walking through the jungle, walking across the desert into Arizona or wading across the Rio Grande River into my native South Texas.



But the reality is, right now, there are no lawful options available for a large number of people. And the reality is if they get to the United States, they will find work. We are an economy dependent on their labor. Many of those individuals will also find their loved ones here. They have family here, they have friends here, they have neighbors here.

Warner: How could we create a world with more legal avenues?

García Hernández: We need more people in the United States. We know that we have labor needs in communities around the United States. We can look at Denver, we can look at the rural communities, the resort towns in the state of Colorado, and we can make exactly the same assessment of just about every state and large metropolitan area in this country.



So what we then have to demand of our elected officials is to choose: Are we going to make it possible for people to navigate legal pathways in which they identify themselves, present themselves, and safely travel to the United States on buses and airplanes? Or are we going to push people to walk across the desert in the middle of the night, and to take more dangerous routes that are more expensive, and boost the business of unscrupulous smugglers?

Warner: Will you speak to the other economic benefits you think the US would reap if that paradigm shift that you’ve described occurred?

García Hernández: Every new worker is also a new consumer. The economy of Colorado or the United States is not a fixed pie that doesn't get any bigger. Instead, we know that at times economic activity contracts, and other times it expands. A big part of that is how many people are participating in the economic world. The more people that we have working, the more people that we have consuming.



The reality is that the same people who are helping to build our housing, to pick our crops, to educate our future workers — because they're also operating as professors — to take care of our sick, working as nurses and doctors — these individuals are contributing to the economic vitality of every community across this country.



And we are not making sufficient babies in this country. We are getting older.

Warner: The chair of the Federal Reserve was asked about this recently. He said, "Over time, the U.S. economy has benefited from immigration, and in the last year, a big part of the story of the labor market coming back into better balance is immigration returning to levels that are more typical of the pre-pandemic era." So, should there be a test to decide who comes to the U.S., and what should it be?

García Hernández: I actually don't think absolutely everyone should be able to come here. I think that there are some key components to being welcomed in the United States, and first is: Do you actually believe and value some of the core principles of our democracy? Because the United States is not a country founded on a shared racial identity, or a shared religious identity, or a shared linguistic identity. It is a country founded on a shared commitment to democratic self-governance.



So what I want is to see people truly immersed and truly committed to furthering this messy experiment in democracy that we call the United States of America. Are you willing to give your time, your energy, to making this experiment in democracy come to life?



You can test that by asking whether people are engaging in the political process, and working alongside their neighbors, their coworkers, and in instilling in their relationships at the most local level, pressuring elected officials to fix the potholes, to encourage the city to plow more often in the winter, whatever it is. Are you engaging with your church? Are you engaging with the public school system that your kids are involved in? We can measure this, and in fact, we do on a regular basis measure this.