Why Colorado isn’t a ‘sanctuary’ state despite its strong immigrant protection laws

What does it mean to be a ‘sanctuary city’?

Immigration experts, such as University of Colorado law professor Deep Gulasekaram, said the very concept of becoming a “sanctuary city” is flawed.

“There is no legal definition of sanctuary city,” Gulasekaram said. “It's a term that is an empty vessel in a sense, and so anybody from any part of the political spectrum can put into it what they want.”

Many cities pass ordinances to declare themselves a “welcoming city”, which are largely symbolic gestures that signal immigrants are welcome to start new lives there. From there, cities may choose to pass additional ordinances that build on that designation and create further protections and services for immigrants.

“San Francisco, for example, then added to its welcoming city ordinance, a city ordinance that said that for city purposes, officials are not going to ask about immigration status,” Gulasekaram said. “Now, you could go a little further than that and say, not only is your federal immigration status irrelevant to city services or public benefits within this area, you could say law enforcement officials are never going to, within our city, within our county, ask about your immigration status.”

Perhaps the furthest a city or jurisdiction can go to protect its new immigrant residents is placing limitations on how local law enforcement authorities can interact with federal immigration officials. But those come with their own limitations.

Cody Wofsy, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said even the most protective laws cannot stop the federal government from doing its job.

“The federal government always can go out and do its own investigations, make its own arrests,” he said. “It can do that anywhere in any city.”