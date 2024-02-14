Cities across Colorado rush to counter rumors of supporting new immigrants

Denver officials say they do not arbitrarily bus new immigrants from Denver to other places. Generally, each newcomer has to show how they will connect with family, friends, or employers in their destinations. And the messaging from the city has consistently encouraged new immigrants to go to other parts of the country, not the state.

Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Denver Human Services, said the city has provided this kind of travel since long before new immigrants began arriving via charter bus, but has picked up since then. Ewing also explained the program is not designed in partnership with other cities nor is it meant to exist at scale. It’s intended to help individuals who ended up in Denver, but are trying to get somewhere else.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Mayor Mike Johnston prepares to address press about budget cuts related to a failed congressional spending package on immigration in the City and County Building. Feb. 9, 2024.

But cities around the state are increasingly facing residents’ fears around the issue.

The Roaring Fork Valley town of Carbondale has also been working to handle an influx of new immigrants that arrived last year, and Lakewood City Council was recently inundated by residents concerned the crisis could spill into their neighborhoods from Denver.

Lakewood Mayor Wendi Strom said that with Denver ending its housing support for some new immigrants, some of her constituents fear that Denver will send people to neighbors like Lakewood. But, city staff said, "Lakewood is not being solicited for hotel/motel or congregate housing support."

Lakewood's town manager reported to City Council this week that Denver "is actively and personally reaching out" to cities across the country, "to request permission/support to receive the migrants." The town manager reported, "Lakewood has no role in this program and has not been requested to participate," adding that the focus is an outreach to cities outside of the Denver metro region.

In Grand Junction, the city’s press release did note they’ve had emergency preparedness meetings with county staff but have no plans to welcome any new immigrants.

“Mayor Johnston went on to express to Mayor Stout that he is very conscious of the situation in Grand Junction and the fact that the city would not have the capacity or the political support to receive migrants,” the release said. “He stated that he wasn’t considering Grand Junction for a recipient community given those realities, and indicated he has had compassionate conversations with other communities like Fort Collins and Grand Junction, but did not have any commitment or plans from Grand Junction. He also said he has no intention of asking Grand Junction to receive any migrants.”

As Denver has grappled with the influx of new immigrants, Johnston has announced plans to curtail some city services in order to redirect funds toward the crisis.

And while the discourse around new immigrants in Colorado has increased exponentially, the actual rate of arrivals has dipped, allowing Denver some breathing room to work through its caseload, Ewing said.

“We haven't seen that many buses in February. I think we're at four for February in context, we received 144 charter buses in December.”

Rachel Estabrook and Kyle Harris contributed reporting to this story.