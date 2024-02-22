Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Feb. 23 – 25

Vintage Theater in Aurora now has a permanent home! The building in Aurora Cultural Arts District was first established in 2008 as Shadow Theatre Company, when Jeffrey Nickelson converted a former auto repair shop into a performance space.

Vintage Theater took over in 2012 and renamed the main stage in honor of Nickelson. But it ran into financial difficulties in the following years. In 2014 the company reached a deal with the City of Aurora, in which the city bought the building and leased it back at a nominal fee. Vintage has now repurchased the property with the help of the city.

“That is huge for us, and it's huge for us to be able to have a space that's our forever home, our place,” said Executive Director Margaret Norwood.

Norwood said this provides the stability to allow the company to make changes to the building. One of those changes is renovating the Nicholson Auditorium to increase the seating angle for better visibility, but Norwood says the theatre decided to wait until it owned the building again to start the work.

All three performance spaces at the Vintage Theatre are active now, with "The Legend of Georgia McBride," on the main stage, "Fun Home," in the black box theater, and opening on March 4th in the cabaret space, Deborah Persoff starring as the former first lady in "Eleanor."

RDGPhotography, Courtesy of Vintage Theater Matthew Austin Combs as Casey and Stuart Sanks (aka Shirley Delta Blow) as Miss Tracy Mills in the "The Legend of Georgia McBride," currently running at Vintage Theater in Aurora.

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company in Colorado Springs is presenting “Water by the Spoonful” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, The Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows characters of different ethnicities, set in both the online chat room world and the real world, and explores themes of redemption, family, forgiveness, community and courage.

”The strength of the close-knit tribes within the play don't rely on geography, genetics, or the moral dilemmas that they face or problems they have with each other,” said Director Elise Santora. “But it's interesting to watch them search for redemption and doing it through community.”

“Water by the Spoonful” continues at the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company through March 3.

Courtesy Amanda Tipton The Central City Opera House.

Alison Moritz has just been tapped as the new artistic director for Central City Opera. Moritz holds a M.M. from Eastman School of Music. Her first association with Central City Opera began just under a decade ago as assistant director for a production of Tosca. She has also served on the directing staff at Santa Fe Opera, Seattle Opera, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Minnesota Opera, Atlanta Opera, and Wolf Trap Opera.

After a year of labor disputes and other leadership challenges, Moritz said the CCO team is optimistic about this new chapter for the fifth-oldest opera company in the United States, which was founded by philanthropists and arts patrons Julie Penrose and Anne Evans in 1932.

“Our entire industry has had so many shakeups and transitions in the last year, a few years really, and I think so many of them are really exciting. And I don't know, my attitude is onward and upward. I'm really looking forward to this coming season,” said Moritz.

The 2024 Central City Opera Summer Festival runs from June 29 - Aug. 4.

Courtesy of the Lost Theatre Troupe and Geek Parties of the Grand Valley The full cast of "The Importance of Being Earnest," presented by the Lost Theatre Troupe and Geek Parties of the Grand Valley.

Friday, Feb. 23

Lunar New Year celebrations continue with Kim Pham's Dragon Painting Class at the Far East Center. Dragons are highly revered symbols of good fortune and prosperity in many Asian cultures, believed to bring positive energy and luck for the coming year. In this class, Pham will guide attendees through the process of creating dragon paintings while sharing insights into the rich symbolism and history surrounding these mythical creatures during Lunar New Year festivities. The class includes light snacks, drinks, and art materials.

Dragon Painting Class with Artist Kim Pham Friday, Feb. 23rd, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Far East Center in Denver.