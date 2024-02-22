Colorado weather: Light snow in the mountains could become light rain for Front Range

Temperatures across Colorado will cool down temporarily before returning to spring conditions over the weekend.

Thursday will be snowy across the mountains and along the Western Slope’s I-70 corridor, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a small area in northwest Colorado. Accumulation is projected to be relatively low, with a maximum of 4 inches forecasted for the most impacted regions in the north, near Steamboat Springs.

Roads are expected to be slick, however snow is expected to slow down before the afternoon.

It will be too warm for snow on the Front Range, though scattered rain and thunderstorms may arrive by the afternoon. Urban communities close to the mountains may see relatively strong gusts of wind of up to 35 miles per hour.

Warm temperatures should return over the weekend, but the pleasant weather isn’t expected to last. The National Weather Service said a storm system may arrive in the state on Monday, bringing “impactful accumulations and significant travel impacts” to the mountains.