CPR Classical presents the Sphinx Virtuosi in concert on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m., in cooperation with the Friends of Chamber Music and the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts.

Join morning host Kabin Thomas for a program called “Generations.” It’s inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes and Julia Alvarez, showcasing the beauty and tradition of excellence inherent in classical music created and performed by Black and Latinx composers.

“...true to their name, the Sphinx Virtuosi call up the vision of an iconic mythological feline with its immeasurable power, unwavering command, and soulful beauty.” The Washington Post

Comprised of 18 Black and Latinx artists, the Sphinx Virtuosi is leading the way in bringing diversity to the classical music world. The group is the flagship performing ensemble of the Sphinx Organization, which lifts the performing careers of young musicians of color and expands the repertoire by performing notable works by under-represented composers.

“…top-notch…more essential at this moment than ever.” The New York Times

