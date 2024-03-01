Aviation pioneer charts her own course, from the basketball court to the cockpit

Warner: You spoke this month at the National Gay Pilots Association Annual Conference saying:

“I'd like to leave a legacy by being a part of something that's bigger than myself. Maybe mentor someone or inspire someone to go out and do something bigger and better than I could ever have dreamed of."

Were there messages from society as a gay Black woman or messages from your industry specifically that you had to fight not to internalize or that you did internalize and had to get rid of?

Ward: Oh, absolutely, there were pressures. I like calling myself the three-for-one minority, the first two being Black and being a woman. You can't hide that. And so people have preconceived notions about who you are. And for me, they either thought that I couldn't fly or I had achieved a certain rank or position or award because they were trying to take advantage of minority status. And so I didn't care what people thought. I knew I would always be qualified for anything I got, but when you add the gay portion to that, which is something that you have a choice to hide or not. For many years of my career, I hid that part of myself because I just thought, I don't want someone else to have another reason to believe that I don't belong here. And then I finally came out fully in my entire life in 1999, and that was when my partner, who is now my wife when she actually got pregnant with our twin girls, and I realized I work in a space that's the size of a closet and I refuse to live in one anymore. You just can't deny yourself the person you're in love with and children, you just have to be out there and everyone else be damned if they don't like it.

Warner: It's interesting you say you can't hide being a woman or being Black. I'm just speaking from personal experience. It's not all that easy sometimes to hide that you're gay. I mean, people kind of read me all the time. They certainly read me as a kid before I read myself. So it can take some effort to be in the closet.

Ward: Oh, absolutely. In fact, it's funny that you say that because if you ask folks that I went to high school with, all of my classmates, they'll tell you that they knew I was gay and I didn't know I was gay in high school. I'm like, "Why didn't you tell me? You would've saved me a lot of heartache and trouble instead of trying to figure this out all myself in college." But you're absolutely right, and obviously, there are characteristics that people will automatically attribute to you that say, "Oh, you must be gay because you're assertive and you're not afraid to speak up and you walk tall." And I'm like, "There's a lot of straight women that do that too. That's just your preconceived notions." But I never really tried to hide my personality. I just didn't fully disclose the rest of the story.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Captain M'Lis Ward sits with her colleagues during a ceremony opening United Airlines' new building at their training facility in Central Park. Feb. 22, 2024.

Warner: You flew fighter jets in the Air Force at breakneck speeds, but you've said cracking the sound barrier, so more than 750 miles an hour is kind of ho-hum.

Ward: Well, so first of all, I didn't fly fighter jets. The training jets, one of them, the T-38 did break the sound barrier. Unfortunately, at that time in the Air Force, and really in all of the military, women weren't allowed to fly in combat. So I never actually had the opportunity to fly a fighter jet. I just instructed our initial trainer, which was still aerobatic and I trained a lot of other guys to go fly their fighters, but I never got the opportunity. I had an offer at one point in time in about 1993 to actually go fly when women were allowed to fly in combat. I was offered a position to go fly an A-10, but eventually, I just turned it down because it just wasn't in the cards for me at that time in my life to go fly in a unit in Pennsylvania when I lived in Chicago.

Warner: So, gosh, there are a few things I'd like to follow up thereon. How is breaking the sound barrier ho-hum?

Ward: You know why? Because it's more dramatic for the people on the ground. Nothing happens in the airplane. There's no boom when you're flying it and the speed dial, the airspeed indicator, does a little bit of a flick and your instructor says, "Oh yeah, you just cracked the sound barrier." I'm like, "Oh yeah, that was exciting." I was like, "Can we go do the loop again?" I mean, that's more exciting to do the aerobatic stuff instead of going fast. I've broken (the sound barrier) twice. One was intentionally when we all had one ride where we got to do it. And then one was unintentionally. It was in a formation flight. I was the second aircraft in a two-man ship and I was complaining to my instructor, "God, I am all over the place. I can't seem to stay in the position where I should be." He's like, "That's because we're going faster than the speed of sound and we're not supposed to be. So you're actually doing a really good job for the speeds we're flying." So one was intentional, one was unintentional, and both were ho-hum. So yeah, probably a lot of noise on the ground though.

Warner: And then to this idea that you would train men, you would get them ready to fly fighters, but women were not allowed so much in those roles. What a crock of BS.

Ward: Well, there's a lot of crock of BS for women as we progress through the '80s and '90s, and bit by bit we peeled back that onion and worked for our opportunities. I didn't take it that way though. We all had a role. It's a teamwork thing. When you're in the military you don't belabor the idea that, "Oh, someone has an opportunity I don't have." You just do your job and you do it really well because, in the end, we're all in the same team trying to protect our country for the freedoms, for everyone to have. So you don't think of it that way. I didn't think of it like I was being restricted. I just looked at it, "Okay, what can I fly? Here's my list. And I chose." They were all great opportunities and in the end, flying the cargo planes that I eventually flew in the military really prepared me for the commercial career that I had. Whereas the gentlemen that did fly fighters, they had a little bit rougher transition when they left the military to go fly commercial. It's a little bit different for them to have to learn how to brief a crew and work with flight attendants and people, which is something we did all the time in the military on the cargo planes.

Warner: But you were fighting for freedoms that weren't fully yours.

Ward: Oh, that's true. But I mean, I believe that we do that every day. I believe that every day there's a fight for something, for some equality. And it may not be for you. Maybe the benefit really will come for someone behind you. When you go out there and you achieve things, if you're achieving them just for you, you really are cheating yourself and the people that have the opportunity to use you as a role model. So you should always be achieving something for somebody else. And whether that's your kids or someone you're coaching or just someone that can see you. So I believe you should always be thinking of the greater good.

Warner: So you flew cargo and military transport and then you went onto commercial airliners. Did airliners and cargo feel like lumbering in the sky compared to the kind of flying you'd done before?

Ward: That's actually a great description: lumbering. I went from the smallest aircraft in the Air Force inventory to the second largest. And so it was a huge transition, but with it came a lot of perks, like being able to fly overseas and across the ocean and to be able to actually have a weather radar and know where to fly to avoid the bad weather as opposed to just looking out the window and saying, "Oh, I think we should go away because there's a big thunderstorm there." So there were a lot of perks to lumbering across the skies instead of being able to do all the little zippy stuff that you do in the small jets. But still, maybe a different kind of thrill, but still a thrill.

Warner: Do you remember your first flight as a passenger? Did you fly as a kid in commercial airplanes?

Ward: I did fly as a kid. I don't remember it, but I’ve got to tell you this story. My mom remembers it quite well. I think I was maybe three and my sister was four, and my sister and I were sitting next to each other and my mom was in the row behind us sitting next to a man, I believe it was a configuration of just two, and then middle seats and then two. And it was both of our first flights. And I was super excited and my older sister was not. And as we rolled down the runway, my mom said that I yelled at the top of my lungs, “We're going to crash, we're going to die, we're going to crash, we're going to die.” And I'm just laughing and my sister's crying. And the man that was sitting next to my mother said, “The mother of that child must be so embarrassed.” And she said, “I am. I was a little.” And she said it was unbelievable how I was unfazed by flying. And here's my sister, terrified next to me and terrorized even more by me. So she said I always wanted to fly planes. I talked about it when I was young. I don't remember it. And she might be making it up, but I don't think she is.

Warner: Is she making up the stories that I've heard that you leaped off garage roofs in your neighborhood as a kid?

Ward: That is not made up; I do remember that. I did a lot of things when I was growing up. I was ultra tomboy. So yeah, I did some fun things. I came home with cuts and bruises. One time she thought I'd put my eye out because I came home with a big towel over my head. It was bloody. And I had just run into a pole playing football with the boys and didn't even need stitches, but it bled a lot. So yeah, my mom doesn't make up any stories. She's very literal. She does not lie. She's a doctor. She took that oath very seriously. So that's true. I jumped off roofs.

Warner: I am going to put my aviation geek hat on for a while. When I was a kid, my mom referred to me as ”my son, the Cessna,” because I would take moving boxes and I'd flatten them out and I'd turn them into wings and I'd cut flaps in them and things like that. I think it helped growing up next to LAX and having a grandfather who worked for Douglas Aviation. Okay. So aviation geek questions, which do you prefer? Airbus or Boeing?

Ward: I prefer Airbus. A much better airplane.

Warner: Okay. We're going to ignore the fact that at one point Boeing owned United, and it was called Boeing Air Transit. Favorite airplane of all time?

Ward: Wow. I think I'm going to say the Boeing 7 27. It was hard to land. So when you landed it really well, it was it. Great achievement,

Warner: Long, skinny thing with engines on the back.

Ward: That's right. Yep.

Warner: If you could work for a defunct airline like Pan Am, TWA, or People Express, which would you have chosen?

Ward: None of the above (laughs). I don't know. United Airlines, I mean, whatever you wanted to call it back in the day before it was United, I would've worked for them.

Warner: Okay. I hear loyalty there. Do you have a favorite challenge as a pilot? Like, there are crosswind landings where planes come in and they look like they're almost perpendicular to the runway. Is there a particular terrain? What do you love to see?

Ward: The biggest challenge is landing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on a very short runway at 6,000 feet of altitude, usually snow-covered or icy, and trying to make a good landing, not just the Navy landing, but a really nice one.