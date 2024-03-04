A lobbying frenzy builds around air pollution legislation focused on reducing summer smog

A large coalition of environmental, conservation, and public health groups including 350 Colorado, Earthworks, Earthjustice, Conservation Colorado, and CoPIRG, the state chapter of the Public Interest Network, have hired lobbyists to urge lawmakers to pass the legislation and argue the proposal would help Colorado rein in ground-level ozone, a dangerous lung irritant that has long plagued the Front Range and can shorten people’s lives and worsen other health problems.

Lobbyists for the oil and gas industry, construction companies, and business groups are working to defeat the proposal, which would effectively overhaul state air pollution regulations.



As many as 117 registered lobbyists are working one side or the other on one of the bills, are seeking amendments, or have told state officials they’re monitoring the proposals as of late this week. Other bills have 94 and 84 lobbyists working on them. Among those numbers are lobbyists working to persuade legislators on all three bills.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute Colorado excoriated the legislation the day it was announced, warning the proposal is a direct threat to the state’s oil and gas industry and could undermine the state’s economy.

Lobbyists hired by the state’s top fossil fuel groups are working to defeat all three of the bills in the legislative package.

The proposal includes Senate Bill 165, SB 166, and House Bill 1330, all opposition from major driller Civitas Resources, the Colorado Contractors Association, and the Colorado Competitive Council, which represents businesses across the state.

Rachel Beck, the council’s executive director, said manufacturers and other businesses have struggled to keep up with the pace of new pollution laws and regulations in Colorado, which have increased in recent years. That includes some agency rules that are a live issue currently under discussion that the proposed legislation appears poised to change.

“Projects that require air quality permits are not things that can be easily stood up or stood down,” Beck said in a phone interview with CPR News. “There's an element of planning that's required and investment that goes into these kinds of projects. And so that certainty is really important.”

Other powerful groups have hired lobbyists to defeat specific bills in the legislative package, state filings show.