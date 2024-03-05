Colorado 2024 presidential primary election results

Updated at 7:38 p.m.

As expected, President Joe Biden has won Colorado's Democratic presidential primary while former President Donald Trump has won the state's Republican contest, according to the Associated Press which called the races just minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m.

With Trump's strong lead against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Hayley, it's still unclear how she will fare in a state where moderate Republicans have found more success statewide.

In the Democratic contest, it is not yet known how many voters might have cast ballots for the “non-committed delegate” option. The choice has gained traction in Super Tuesday contests around the country after Pro-Palestinians activists used the option in Michigan’s primary to protest the Biden Administration’s handling of the war in Gaza. In that race, the option received 13.2 percent of the vote, earning two delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Activists in Colorado also organized a protest vote. They would need to garner 15 percent of the vote to receive one or more delegates in this state.

As of yesterday, 1.1 million ballots had been cast with 60 percent of participants voting in the Republican presidential contest between former President Donald Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. In Colorado's Democratic contest, President Joe Biden is running functionally unopposed, though there are 9 options on the ballot.