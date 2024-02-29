Colorado has a “noncommitted delegate” option for Democrats. Activists now want to make it a referendum on Gaza

Colorado voters who fill out the Democratic ballot have their choice of eight candidates for the presidential primary next week, from Frankie Lozada to “Mando” Perez-Serrato and, of course, President Joe Biden.

At the bottom of the list, though, there’s another option: “Noncommitted delegate.”

The state's Democratic Party voluntarily placed the non-committed option on the ballot back in December, with party leadership arguing that it would encourage young voters to participate even if they’re not yet ready to support Biden.

Now, in the final days before the primary, a group known as the Colorado Palestine Coalition wants to add a new layer of meaning to the non-committed vote. They are urging Democrats and unaffiliated voters to choose “noncommitted” in protest of Biden’s support for Israel and its invasion of Gaza, which has caused tens of thousands of civilian casualties.

“We’re no longer accepting this as something that cannot be changed, and we're using this uncommitted vote to voice that opinion,” said Abdullah Elagah, a Palestinian activist in Denver. “... We are not accepting incrementalism, we're not accepting crumbs anymore.

While Biden is almost certain to win the Colorado contest, the number of non-committed votes next week will be seen as a measure of discontent among Democrats and progressives about the incumbent president and the war in Gaza.

How “uncommitted” delegates would work

There are 72 delegates up for grabs in Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary. Those delegates are divided up among candidates based on the results of the primary.

If enough voters choose the “noncommitted” option, then the state Democratic Party would have to send one or more uncommitted delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August. That would only happen if at least 15 percent of Democratic voters choose “noncommitted” — the same bar that candidates have to clear to win delegates.

Those uncommitted delegates would essentially represent a vote for nobody. When the roll is called to ultimately choose the party’s nominee at the national convention, they would declare themselves as uncommitted — at least for the first round of voting.

Andrew Kenney/CPR News Shad Murib poses for a picture after winning a leadership election to become the new chair of Colorado's Democratic Party on April 1, 2023 in downtown Denver.

To be clear, noncommitted delegates from Colorado would not be free to select the candidate of their choice on the first vote, per Democratic officials.

“It’s not like a wild card,” said Shad Murib, Democratic Party chair for the state. (In contrast, uncommitted delegates from Michigan can vote how they please at the convention.)

The Colorado primary is part of the larger national process to decide the Democratic nominee.

Biden must ultimately win the majority of the nearly 4,000 “pledged” delegates at the DNC — so, if there’s enough opposition from uncommitted delegates or delegates for other candidates, the president would fall short of winning the nomination in the first round of balloting. That could potentially lead to the political chaos of a brokered convention, which hasn’t happened for either party since 1952.

That’s not looking particularly likely. Biden has racked up 206 delegates across the first four primaries. No other candidate has won any so far — but Michigan did select two uncommitted delegates this week, which came after its own pro-ceasefire campaign.

Why is “noncommitted” an option this year?

Democratic Party leaders wanted to give their voters a choice, Murib said.

“We had a discussion with my first vice chair, my second vice chair, secretary, and others, and we all agreed that this is the best thing for the party,” he said.

On Dec. 4, Murib emailed state officials to request the “uncommitted option.”

It’s not that Murib wants to encourage an anti-Biden vote — he’s a Biden supporter. But Murib argues that allowing uncommitted delegates is healthy because it gives voters more choices. Democratic officials cast the decision as one that would open the door for younger voters.