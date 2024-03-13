Closed, canceled and delayed: How the snowstorm is shutting down Colorado

By Joe Wertz
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Plows clear snow from Frisco’s Main Street in Summit County, March 5, 2024.

Major school systems in the Denver metro and central Colorado are canceling classes Thursday because of a major storm expected to dump more than a foot of snow across the region.

Forecasters have warned the warm, moisture-packed storm system could bury much of the heavily populated Interstate corridor, ensnaring daily life and making travel nearly impossible.

Here’s a round-up of major closures, delays and impacts:

Canceled or Closed Thursday

  • Denver Public Schools, administrative offices and school-related events and activities. That includes Emily Griffith Technical College, Discovery Link and ELCS Enrichment programs, district officials said.
  • Denver Art Museum 
  • Douglas County School District, administrative offices and school-related events and activities, district officials said
  • Cherry Creek Schools, administrative offices, in-district sports events and team practices and before/after-school programs are canceled, according to district officials.
  • Littleton Public Schools and school-sponsored activities, according to district officials.
  • CU Boulder has cancelled classes.
  • The Auraria campus is closed.
  • 27J Schools, administrative offices and school-related events and activities in Brighton and Henderson, including the Transitional Learning Center program, district officials said.

