Closed, canceled and delayed: How the snowstorm is shutting down Colorado

Major school systems in the Denver metro and central Colorado are canceling classes Thursday because of a major storm expected to dump more than a foot of snow across the region.
Forecasters have warned the warm, moisture-packed storm system could bury much of the heavily populated Interstate corridor, ensnaring daily life and making travel nearly impossible.
Here’s a round-up of major closures, delays and impacts:
Canceled or Closed Thursday
- Denver Public Schools, administrative offices and school-related events and activities. That includes Emily Griffith Technical College, Discovery Link and ELCS Enrichment programs, district officials said.
- Denver Art Museum
- Douglas County School District, administrative offices and school-related events and activities, district officials said.
- Cherry Creek Schools, administrative offices, in-district sports events and team practices and before/after-school programs are canceled, according to district officials.
- Littleton Public Schools and school-sponsored activities, according to district officials.
- CU Boulder has cancelled classes.
- The Auraria campus is closed.
- 27J Schools, administrative offices and school-related events and activities in Brighton and Henderson, including the Transitional Learning Center program, district officials said.