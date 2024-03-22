Ignoring Freedom Caucus’ demands, House passes spending bills to keep government open

Congress has started the process of passing a package of six government spending bills in order to avert a partial government shutdown starting at midnight.

The $1.2 trillion package funds approximately 70 percent of the government, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and the legislative branch.

It also included more than $25 million in earmarks requested by Colorado lawmakers. That’s on top of the $125 million in earmarks from the minibus, in the earlier package of six appropriations bills Congress passed two weeks ago.

The bill passed the House, 286-134. Colorado’s House members voted largely party lines, with all Democrats in favor and GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn. Republican Reps. Ken Buck and Lauren Boebert voted against it. It was a final anti-spending vote for outgoing Congressman Buck.

In all, more Democrats voted for the bill in the House than Republicans; the chamber’s leaders got less than half of their caucus to support the final package.

In the Senate, it will take agreement from all 100 members to pass the bill before midnight, which could be a large lift. If they can’t reach an immediate consensus, the government could shut down for part of the weekend. But leaders were confident the funding would be in place by Monday, the start of the workweek.

When this bill passes, Congress will have finally passed all of the FY2024 budget done, albeit almost six months late and after much drama, including the ousting and electing a new House Speaker and nick-of-time passage of several short-term spending bills.

The far-right House Freedom Caucus had called for Republican leadership to pull the bill and let portions of the government shutdown; they’re upset with the cost of the bill and what they see as an insufficient response to border security.

The group helped kill a bipartisan border security bill negotiated in the Senate earlier this year. Instead, they have pushed for that chamber to approve the House-passed H.R. 2, which would greatly curtail the asylum process, continue walling off the border and crack down on people already in the country illegally. It was brought up as a Senate amendment and only garnered 32 votes.

They also highlighted what they described as “pro-life & LGBT surrenders” in the funding bill. Among the earmarks are some that would benefit organizations that provide services to LGBTQ community.

In a social media post retweeted by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, the House Freedom Caucus highlighted as one of their “shocking finds” an earmark for $845,000 for Envision: You in Colorado, “which is entirely focused on LGBTQ+ individuals” and they wrote the group has “a range of woke programs.”

The Denver group focuses on improving LGBTQ+ mental health and the money, per Sen. Michael Bennet’s Congressionally Directed Spending website will “help expand the current provider outreach and vetting system to better support the LGBTQ+ community. Funding will continue an ongoing pilot program for online mental support and establish a supportive network of peers and allies.”

Congress will start work on next year’s budget when it returns from its two-week recess.

'Colorado Earmarks'