Winter isn’t over yet as Colorado prepares for an early spring snow storm

An early spring snow storm is on track to hit Colorado Sunday night, bringing potentially high amounts of precipitation and strong winds to the I-25 corridor.

The National Weather Service has issued several weather alerts across the state, including a blizzard warning and a winter storm watch. Meteorologists said the impact will be felt throughout the Front Range and central mountains, with the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs expected to get the brunt of the storm for urban areas.

Four to 8 inches could fall on the Palmer Divide through Monday. Surrounding areas, including Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs could see between 3 and 6 inches.

The mountains and its ski towns are also expected to get heavy snow Sunday, with up to 14 inches forecast for parts of the I-70 corridor. This includes mountains on the Western Slope and the Four Corners region, however larger population centers, including Durango and Grand Junction, are expected to largely miss out on high snow totals.

The storm is expected to weaken overnight, but Monday morning commutes may be dicey.

“There's still some concerns with the morning commute,” NWS meteorologist Kenley Bonner said. “Could still be slick, but overnight [on Sunday], there could be areas of blowing snow.”

Skiers planning to travel along I-70 Sunday should check conditions and reassess their plans, as conditions will worsen in the afternoon and make travel difficult to impossible. Once snow starts, visibility is expected to be low due to blowing snow.

Winter temperatures and conditions will likely end by Tuesday, with forecasted temperatures closer to spring weather in the mid-week.