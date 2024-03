What does the inside of the old El Chapultepec building look like?

Exposed and eroding layers of brick wall, gaping holes on the second floor and cracked wooden beams.

They're all signs of a very old, fragile structure whose future is in question.

Monfort Companies, the new owner of the historic building at 1962 Market St., has announced demolition plans. Meanwhile, city preservationists are pushing back with efforts to acquire landmark designation.

