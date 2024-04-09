Imagine hearing a sound for the first time. Imagine someone with a black case with a trumpet, a flute or a cello walked into your classroom one day and made music. Imagine how that might make you want to move your feet, and maybe swing your arms a little. For the students in the Head Start program with Clayton Early Learning in Denver, that’s exactly what they experienced on a recent morning.

The students were introduced to the instruments through a trio of musicians from Inside the Orchestra, a nonprofit that brings music to children who may not otherwise have access to it.

Music helps young children with self-expression, motor development, social and emotional skills. Yet children living in poverty have disproportionately fewer opportunities for exposure to music than their higher-income peers. The PNC Foundation provided funding for the orchestral performance at Clayton Early Learning, which serves 500 of Denver’s low-income children from birth to age 5.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Two girls dance to an upbeat orchestra number performed by Inside the Orchestra at Clayton Early Learning April 5, 2024.

As the first notes began drifting through the classroom, the students — all aged 3 to 5 years old — began dancing.

“These are children who are all COVID babies. So they really haven’t had the opportunity to go out in public a lot until the last couple of years,” said Tina Smith, a teacher at the school.

Four-year-old Cayden was one of the first children to jump up and dance. It was the first time he heard classical music, which he said sounded “crazy.” His favorite instrument was the trumpet.

“It’s gold,” he said, explaining his reasoning.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News A boy stares into a french horn during an instrument touching session hosted by Inside the Orchestra at Clayton Early Learning April 5, 2024.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News A child tests out a violin at Clayton Early Learning April 5, 2024.

Na’Dajah, a 5-year-old student, loved the performance.

“My heart was full and I feel so amazing,” she said. “I got to dance and I got to do everything.”

For Cora Crisman, a flutist, performing for preschoolers through Inside the Orchestra is rewarding.

“It’s really energetic and fun for us because we’re used to audiences who sit silently and then clap,” she said. “But [the students are] showing us their enthusiasm the entire time. It’s really fun.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News A girl dances alone in front of the Inside the Orchestra trio, transfixed by Pachelbel's Canon at Clayton Early Learning April 5, 2024.

During "Pachelbel's Canon," a little girl in flowered pants danced by herself right in front of the musicians. Twirling and swaying, she was in her own world, clearly captivated by the music.

“She’s a quiet child. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her that excited,” said Smith. “She was really swaying to the music. I was like, ‘hmmm, you may have found your thing here.’”

Inside the Orchestra’s next public immersive concert is April 13th at the Global Leadership Academy in northwest Denver. If your family cannot afford a ticket, you can request a discounted or free ticket.