Record Store Day 2024 comes with events across Colorado

Twenty-nine record stores across Colorado are participating in Record Store Day 2024, which falls on Saturday, April 20.

Record Store Day was created in 2007 by independent record store owners and staff to celebrate the unique culture of record businesses worldwide, and to help cultivate enthusiasm for physical recordings in an era of increasingly online listening.

The day is celebrated each April and features exclusive vinyl, CD, and promotional products, along with various events like in-store performances, artist meet-and-greets, and more. Independent labels and distributors produce most of the Record Store Day Official Release List.

Wax Trax Records, the oldest continuously operating record store in Colorado, is hosting Record Store Day at two locations for the first time in its nearly 50 years of operations.

Both the new South Broadway store and its 48-year-old location in Capitol Hill will feature hundreds of official RSD releases and beginner turntable giveaways from Victrola. The historic manufacturer moved its core staff to Denver in 2021.

Wax Trax’s 13th Avenue location will feature performances by four Denver bands: The Tammy Shine (members of Dressy Bessy), Quits, Bad Boy Bug, and Cherry Spit. The Broadway location will feature DJ Moe Velez, a producer and regular DJ on Denver’s KUVO Jazz radio.

Downtown Sound, which at the end of last year relocated from Loveland, is celebrating its first Record Store Day at its new Greeley location with an early opening time, giveaways, and live music. In Grand Junction, Triple Play Records kicks the day off with free donuts and coffee and continues with performances and food trucks.

Leechpit Records and Vintage in Colorado Springs is urging Record Store Day fans to arrive early for its 8 a.m. opening, warning that its record giveaways could go quickly.

CPR’s new music station, Indie 102.3, is also celebrating Record Store Day with a giveaway.

Alex Scoville/CPR News Duane Davis (left) and Dave Stidman rifle through records at Wax Trax, the Capitol Hill record store mecca they have co-owned for 40 years, on Nov. 13, 2018.

Here are the Colorado businesses participating in Record Store Day: