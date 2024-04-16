Glenwood Hot Springs Resort says historic expansion will open in May

A large-scale expansion at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is nearly ready to debut after 13 months of construction.

The new Yampah Mineral Baths will open in late May, according to a statement from the 135-year-old resort. It will feature five new swimming pools, a cold plunge, and a new shaded lounge area with a hearth. The resort will also reopen its drinking spring, where visitors can sip mineral water and fill their water bottles.

Each of the new pools will operate at different temperatures, though they will all derive from the Yampa Source Spring.

While the area will be open to all ages during the day, it will become adults only in the evening. Visitors won’t need a separate reservation to access the new section, as general pool tickets and stays at the resort will suffice.

Work on the Yampah Mineral Baths began in March 2023, and the resort said this is the third stage of a multiyear plan to update its facilities.

“Sopris Splash Zone opened on the west end in 2019 and features a Shoshone Chutes whitewater river tube ride, a splash pad that turns into the lighted Grand Fountain at night, and a pool geared toward younger kids with three smaller slides, Hanging Lake waterfalls, water features and more,” the resort’s statement said. “Phase two wrapped up in 2022 and included major upgrades to the Therapy Pool and all changing rooms.”

The resort plans to announce the project’s fourth stage later this year.