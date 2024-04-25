These are the Colorado breweries that won medals at the 2024 World Beer Cup

Twenty-one Colorado brews were recognized Thursday as some of the best beers in the world at the 2024 World Beer Cup awards in Las Vegas.

More than 2,000 breweries from 50 different countries submitted their beers for the competition.

A group of over 200 judges convenes to sample different types of beer and assess them on various standards, such as taste, aroma and appearance.

This year, the World Beer Cup had over 110 beer-style categories, including American Wheat Beer, Dry Irish Stout and Non-Alcohol Beer.

Colorado’s 21 winners brought home 19 medals.

“Colorado continues to prove that it’s competitive on the world beer stage. With nine gold medals this year ranging from lagers to Belgian styles, Colorado craft breweries are demonstrating that they can brew alongside the best brewers in the world,” Colorado Brewers Guild Executive Director Shawnee Adelson said in a press release.

Here’s the list of Colorado’s 2024 World Beer Cup winners:

Gold Medal:

River North Brewery — Denver — Nightmare Fuel (Coffee Stout or Porter)

— Denver — Nightmare Fuel (Coffee Stout or Porter) Bull & Bush Brewery — Denver — Kauai Pie (Dessert Stout or Pastry)

— Denver — Kauai Pie (Dessert Stout or Pastry) Station 26 Brewing Company — Denver — Swift Half (Session or Belgian-Style Table Beer)

— Denver — Swift Half (Session or Belgian-Style Table Beer) Prost Brewing Company — Northglenn — Leichtbier (International Light Lager)

— Northglenn — Leichtbier (International Light Lager) Cerveceria Colorado — Denver — Venga! (International-Style Pilsner)

— Denver — Venga! (International-Style Pilsner) Old 121 Brewhouse — Lakewood — ESB (Extra Special Bitter)

— Lakewood — ESB (Extra Special Bitter) 12Degree Brewing — Louisville — Treachery (Belgian-Style Strong Blonde Ale)

— Louisville — Treachery (Belgian-Style Strong Blonde Ale) Banded Oak Brewing Co. — Denver — French Lager Bièr Ambrée (Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale)

— Denver — French Lager Bièr Ambrée (Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale) Bent Barley Brewing Co. — Aurora — Dry Irish Stout (Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout)

Silver Medal:

The Post Brewing Company — Denver — East County Fine Malt Liquor (Other Strong Beer)

— Denver — East County Fine Malt Liquor (Other Strong Beer) Launch Pad Brewery — Aurora — Fall-toberfest (German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Robier)

— Aurora — Fall-toberfest (German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Robier) Odell Brewing Company — Fort Collins — Mountain Standard (Australian-Style Pale Ale)

— Fort Collins — Mountain Standard (Australian-Style Pale Ale) Westbound & Down Brewing Company — Idaho Springs — Colorado Pale Ale (International Pale Ale)

— Idaho Springs — Colorado Pale Ale (International Pale Ale) Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project — Loveland — Grow Old With You (Barley Wine-Style Ale)

— Loveland — Grow Old With You (Barley Wine-Style Ale) Cellar West Brewery — Lafayette — Farmhouse Saison (Classic Saison)

Bronze Medal: