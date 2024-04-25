Colorado weather: First severe storm threat of the season bringing small chance of hail and tornadoes

The first severe storm system of the season is expected to move into northeastern Colorado this afternoon and could bring large hail and a slight chance for tornadoes, National Weather Service forecasters in Boulder said Thursday.

Meteorologist Jim Kalina said the system likely won’t have enough heat or moisture to fuel widespread, long-lasting storms, but it could generate small storm cells packing golf ball-sized hail, 60 mph winds and brief tornadoes.

Federal forecasters haven’t issued any severe storm watches or warnings, and the latest data from the service’s Storm Prediction Center forecasts a “slight” chance for severe storms across northern and northeastern Colorado.

Another wave of storm system is expected to bring rain and the possibility for more severe storms across a wider area later this week, including several inches of snow for the mountains.

In Southern Colorado, the National Weather Service in Pueblo is warning of dangerous wildfire conditions due to high winds and dry conditions. Conditions will likely be the most dangerous in the San Luis Valley, the Southern Mountains and portions of the southeastern plains from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.