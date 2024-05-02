Local Theater Company comes to Denver

Bolder-based Local Theater Company is traveling down US-36 to present a new play by David Meyers, “237 Virginia Avenue.” This darkly comedic play follows an overeducated and underemployed professor who discovers something profitable while researching his father's property. Four hundred years of American history unfold through the eyes of ten characters portrayed by two actors.

237 Virginia Avenue by Local Theater Company runs May 2 to 19 at The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe Street, Denver.

The Biophilia: Nature Reimagined exhibition at the Denver Art Museum

Edward O. Wilson, an American biologist and author, coined the term "biophilia" to describe his theory that as humans have developed as a species, they’ve become intricately entwined with the natural world. Denver Art Museum’s new exhibition brings together more than 70 works that explore that idea, including architectural models, fashion, digital installations, and immersive art experiences, all collectively highlighting the transformative power of nature.

The Biophilia: Nature Reimagined exhibition is open May 5 to August 11 and is included in the Denver Art Museum’s general admission.

A rehearsal of "Rent" at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.

“Rent” at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

The musical "Rent" by Jonathan Larson arrives at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College this month. Based loosely on Puccini’s “La Boheme,” the musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

"Rent" runs May 2 to June 2 at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. American Sign Language interpretation and live audio description are offered during the May 11 evening performance.

Friday, May 3

Paint the Town: A Night in Paris

This benefit for The Art Center of Western Colorado includes a live auction with works from local, regional and national artists, drinks and appetizers, and a photo booth. The Theatre Project will provide entertainment and organizers note costumes are encouraged.

The Paint the Town: A Night in Paris benefit gala & fine art auction start at 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, at The Art Center of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.

Saturday, May 4

Public Art Launch event for Commerce City

Commerce City's newest public art piece receives its official launch this weekend. The event at Greyhound Grounds Coffee House will celebrate the winningest rabbit in Colorado, Rusty, the subject of the new sculpture. The event features free activities, treats, giveaways, and performances by the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program Band. Pets welcome.

Celebrate Rusty at Greyhound Park in Commerce City Saturday, May 4 from 1 - 4pm

Timeless: The Great American Songbook Concert

The Denver Chorale, a small, mixed-adult choral group, hosts a concert called "Timeless: The Great American Songbook" at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cherry Hills Village. The concert showcases popular show tunes and jazz classics from the early 20th century, featuring pieces by renowned artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Johnny Mercer.

The Denver Chorale concert, Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cherry Hills Village.

Sunday, May 5

Courtesy of Young Voices of Colorado Seicento Baroque Ensemble in rehearsal.

Young Voices of Colorado's: Salute to the Southwest

The Young Voices of Colorado is in its 33rd season and presents its spring concert, called “Salute to the Southwest,” at will be held at the Newman Center on Sunday. The concert will feature selections inspired by the regionSouthwest, from Native American songs to soulful ballads. The group’s mission is to empower young youth singers to explore their musical potential and develop a lifelong appreciation for singing.

Young Voices of Colorado's: Salute to the Southwest at Gates Concert Hall Sun, May 5 at 4:00pm

Cirque de la Symphonie with The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra

The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra and Cirque de la Symphonie join forces for a unique experience combining musicianship with the talents of cirque performers from around the world. The show features aerial flyers, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, strongmen and more, choreographed to a program of classical masterpieces and popular contemporary music.

Cirque de la Symphonie with The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra Sunday, May 5, at 7 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center.





Stories on Stage presents "Love Stinks — The Musical"

This month, Stories on Stage brings together a cast of performers to share hilarious tales of love gone wrong, along with popular songs. The company wants returning audiences to note that they’ve stopped using physical tickets this season. Instead, audience members who reserve online will be added to the will-call list at the theater.

Stories on Stage presents "Love Stinks — The Musical," Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at Su Teatro Theater in Denver.

All Weekend

An immersive experience at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder.

Dome Fest West 2024 arrives at the Planetarium this weekend, and the centerpiece is an award-winning immersive experience Sunday. “Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey.” is a 25-minute experience that combines the captivating sounds of whales and dolphins with original music and visuals to lead audiences on a transformative exploration of ocean life. Renowned digital animator Android Jones is the festival’s keynote speaker, presenting "Creating the Next Century of Fulldome Experiences" at 5 p.m. Friday. “Sounds of the Ocean” screens at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dome Fest West 2024 programming runs Thursday through Sunday, May 2 - 5 at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR, but have no input into our editorial choices.

Editor's Note: Some groups mentioned in the Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.