Celebrate Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Indie 102.3

May is Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we here at CPR have several ways you can participate with events and with music from Indie 102.3.



Indie 102.3 is highlighting Asian artists from all across genres. Get to know some of the artists we will be spotlighting down below. Tune in all month long to hear music from AAPI artists as well as our playlist.

Anderson .Paak

Grammy award winner, singer and rapper, and 1/2 of soulful Silk Sonic Anderson .Paak is a multi-talented artist out of Oxnard, California. Anderson is Korean-American.

beabadoobee

British gen-z rocker beabadoobee brings the talent on tracks heavily layered in 90s nostalgia. You'll want to check out our Live Sessions as she performs three stripped down tracks. Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus, known professionally as beabadoobee, is a Filipino-English artist.

BEST COAST

Best Coast is an American rock duo formed in Los Angeles, California in 2009. The band consists of songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Bethany Cosentino and guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Bobb Bruno, who is Chinese-American.

Kainalu

Kainalu is a psychedelic funk recording project by multi-instrumentalist, Trent Prall. Drawing influence from modern psych-rock and classic Motown artists he grew up listening to, his unique sound is quickly gaining attention in the music community. Kainalu’s core is rooted in Trent’s Japanese Hawaiian heritage; the word roughly translating to ocean waves, but more personally the concept of the ocean raising and breaking down the islands through time. Kainalu explores this meaning through both its sound and visuals.

M.I.A.

Internet sensation M.I.A. is a rapper and singer that focuses on immigration, warfare, and identity in her music.

Mitski

Fresh off her sixth studio album Laurel Hell, singer Mitski has captivated audiences with her choreographed live shows and powerful lyricism.

Raveena

Inspired by her Indian heritage and dedication to spiritual practices, singer Raveena channels her heritage on queer focused music.

Silk Sonic



Silk Sonic is an American musical superduo composed of musicians Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The duo released their debut single, "Leave the Door Open", in March 2021.

Superorganism

Meeting online across three different countries, indie pop group Superorganism aren't afraid to get weird on their tracks.

Toro y Moi

One of the originators of genre "chillwave" was Toro y Moi. The artist continues to experiment with sound on his brand new album Mahal.

TOKiMONSTA

Electronic artist TOKiMONSTA is a collaborator with Anderson .Paak, ZHU, Isaiah Rashad and more. Overcoming two brain surgeries for Moyamoya disease in 2015, the artist had to relearn language and her music skills to continue to produce and play shows today.

To hear more AAPI artists, stream our Spotify playlist below.