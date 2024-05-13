Court rules civil rights attorney acted unethically in handling McClain civil case, still is owed $1.4 million

Prominent Denver civil rights attorney Mari Newman must cut the fee she was trying to collect from Elijah McClain’s mother, Sheneen, by more than $2 million, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled, noting a number of ethical missteps Newman made in representing the family of the man who died after being forcibly detained by police and given an overdose of ketamine by paramedics.

Newman represented both Sheneen McClain and Elijah’s father, LaWayne Mosely, from 2019 to 2021. Sheneen McClain terminated Newman in January 2021, but Newman continued to represent Mosely.

The Colorado Court of Appeals on Friday concluded that Newman and attorneys at her former firm, Killmer Lane Newman, had egregious conflicts of interest when they insisted on representing both McClain and Mosely.

Elijah’s father owed child support and denied paternity for years until a test proved otherwise.

In November, 2021, McClain and Mosely reached an agreement in a civil rights case against the city of Aurora and settled for a then-record $15 million later that year. It was at that time the highest settlement ever reached after police misconduct. Of that $15 million, McClain got $9.75 million and Mosley received $5.25 million.

McClain told CPR News that she remains irritated at Newman’s share of the settlement fees, despite the Colorado Court of Appeals decision that Newman must cut it in half.

Newman initially sought $3.9 million from McClain and the Colorado Court of Appeals said she deserved $1.4 million.

“Mari Newman lied to me on numerous occasions. Mari Newman worked behind my back in opposition of my goals by standing against me in Elijah’s civil rights case, while she snaked up beside Elijah’s absent parent to increase her profits,” Sheneen McClain wrote in a response to the appellate court ruling.

Sheneen McClain terminated Newman after she said she didn’t feel like she was being represented fairly, or being listened to about her concerns that Newman was simultaneously representing Mosley.

McClain expressed concerns about Newman trying to get her to split any proceeds from a cash settlement in half — given Mosely was not at all in their son’s life and owed her child support.

In 2020, Newman filed a lawsuit on behalf of McClain and Mosely against Falck, the paramedic company. They eventually settled this case for $350,000. The health care provider furnished ketamine to the Aurora Fire Rescue fire medics who injected McClain with a lethal dose of the sedative the night he was forcibly detained by police.

In that settlement, Newman split the proceeds with McClain and Mosley 50-50 and took 40 percent of the contingent fee.

The Colorado Court of Appeals said in its ruling that Newman’s work was above board during the pursuit of the civil rights case against the city of Aurora. She authored much of the initial complaint, and she invested her own resources in producing a video of Elijah McClain’s life.

She went to protests and engaged news media to try and gin up support for police reform in wake of McClain’s death, the court said.

But, the court also acknowledged that the firm did all that — all the while representing both McClain and Mosely — in part, to maximize its own profits.

“We must also acknowledge the obvious point that KLN had a vested financial interest in representing all the parties because doing so would maximize the total sum from which its 40 percent contingent fee would be calculated,” the court said. “And despite the clear conflicts that existed by August 2020, KLN continued to represent all parties until McClain terminated its representation.”

Newman did not return immediate requests for comment on the ruling, which was released on Friday, May 10.