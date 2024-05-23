Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera hospitalized with infection

Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera was hospitalized Wednesday night with an infection, according to state officials.

Primavera remained under medical care on Thursday morning but planned to continue working, the governor’s office said in a statement.

“Lt. Governor Primavera is one of the strongest and toughest people I know and we are glad she is taking extra caution and getting the care she deserves so she can return to her role as the best Lt. Governor in the country as soon as possible. I was not surprised when I learned that she plans to continue working today,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

Polis’ office did not immediately provide more details about where and why Primavera was hospitalized, but promised further information “as it becomes available.”

Colorado’s lieutenant governor is elected on a ticket alongside the governor. She is the first person in line to succeed the governor. Primavera also heads several state offices on topics like health care, disabilities and more.