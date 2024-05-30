"Sister Rosetta" Art Exhibition at Denver's Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

In celebration of Black Music Month and Juneteenth, the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver opens a new exhibit focused on the life and legacy of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a trailblazing musician who played a significant role in the development of rock and roll.

The DPL exhibit, put together by Denver artist Chloé Duplessis and her music consultant Joe Mazza, involves a variety of mediums, including photography, digital components and handmade fiber pieces. It also features a record garden and a pop-up recording studio where visitors can lay down their own versions of Tharpe's songs.



The exhibit opens June 1 with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library and will remain on view to August 31, with additional events throughout the summer.

"In the House of the Trembling Eye" at Aspen Art Museum

This new exhibition spans the museum, celebrating both the institution’s 45th anniversary and its 10th year in its Shigeru Ban-designed home. London-based artist Allison Katz staged the show in collaboration with the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.She explores unexpected connections between over 100 artworks and artifacts from various eras, with an eye to highlighting painting's capacity to inspire new dialogues.

"In the House of the Trembling Eye," is on view from May 30 to Sept. 29 at the Aspen Art Museum.

Clayton Community Days

Denver’s Clayton Community Days continue June 1, with live music, art and writing workshops, community yoga, local vendors, food and outdoor activities. The free festival falls on the first Saturday of each month, April through September and takes place near York Street Yards in northeast Denver. Featured musicians this month include Nico Martinez Trio, Vocal Coalition Youth Choirs, and Brothers of Brass and the event will also feature the creation of two large-scale murals by Anthony Garcia of Birdseed Collective and The Worst Crew.



Clayton Community Days, noon to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month, through September, at 3840 York St. in Denver.

Friday, May 31

“The Hombres,” by Tony Meneses

Vintage Theatre in Aurora presents “The Hombres,” a play by Tony Meneses. Julián, a gay Latino yoga teacher, forms an unexpected relationship with the older head of a construction crew working outside his studio. The play explores the intimacy of male relationships through the lens of machismo culture.

“The Hombres” runs from May 31 to June 17 at Vintage Theatre in Aurora.

Adventures in Dance

Fort Collins based Canyon Concert Ballet presents a show-and-tell program featuring performances by company dancers. This unusual interactive ballet experience allows attendees to enjoy performances and even learn ballet steps themselves. The program encourages audience participation and aims to inspire creative thinking through movement.

“Adventures in Dance” presented by the Canyon Concert Ballet, Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at Glenn A. Jones M.D. Memorial Library in Johnstown. The event is free of charge and no registration is required.

House of Bloom

This two-day pop-up Western botanical art and music event at Banshee House in Denver’s RiNo Art District. features "Night Bloom" — a ticketed preview and artist talk, with music and light bites — on Friday evening, followed by a free-by-reservation open gallery on Saturday.

“House of Bloom” preview event Friday, May 31 at 6 p.m., open gallery Saturday June 1 starting at noon, at Banshee House, 2715 Larimer St. in Denver.

Sabína Balsamo Pianist Barbara Noyes and Soprano Dawna Rae Wareen rehearse for the Phenomenal Cage.

Saturday, June 1

The Phenomenal Cage: Boulder Opera

Boulder Opera offers an inside look into the creation of its new opera-in-progress, “The Phenomenal Cage” by Griffin Candey and Joshua McGuire, ahead of its 2025 premiere. This piece explores a woman's pursuit of liberation from social confinements.

This workshop presentation allows attendees to provide feedback on the work as it is being developed and to interact with the artistic team.

Boulder Opera’s workshop presentation begins at 3:30 p.m. at Academy University Hill Chapel Hall in Boulder.

Ballet in the Park

Boulder Ballet presents an outdoor program featuring excerpts from both classic and contemporary works, including "Sun and Steel" and "Les Sylphides". Families are encouraged to bring a picnic.

Ballet in the Park at 7 p.m. June 1 and June 2 at 2 p.m. at the Boulder Bandshell.

Noah J. Katz Alejandro Fuentes-Mena, Motus Theater UndocuAmerica monologist, presenting his autobiographical monologue "Deport Me" at the Buell Public Media Center in 2022.

UndocuAmerica: Reclaiming Our Presence

Motus Theater and RedLine Contemporary Art Center present an exhibition of murals by undocumented storytellers, originally vandalized, now restored and displayed alongside new pieces by artist Sebastián Sifuentes. Attendees can view the murals at Evans School in Denver from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by monologue performances. The event explores themes of immigrant identity and experiences, aiming to spark dialogue and challenge preconceptions.

“UndocuAmerica: Reclaiming Our Presence” Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Evans School in Denver.

Lakewood's Rockin' Block Party

Live music and an outdoor movie screening are the centerpiece of this free event at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. This year's party celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac and Bad Company with tribute bands Crystal Visions and Experience. A screening of the summer horror classic "Jaws" begins after the sun goes down. The event also includes food trucks and a beer garden.

Lakewood’s Rockin’ Block Party starts at 5 p.m at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.

Michael Foote The Colorado Springs Children's Chorale boy's choir.

Sunday, June 2

The Colorado Springs Children's Chorale Presents 'Happily Ever After'

The Colorado Springs Children's Chorale performs a family-friendly concert Sunday afternoon at the Ent Center featuring classic and original songs exploring the theme of "happily ever after."

“Happily Ever After” presented by the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Sunday June 2 at 3 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR, but have no input into our editorial choices.

Editor's Note: Some groups mentioned in the Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.