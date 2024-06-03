Killed suspect and Aurora officer who fired fatal shot during May 23 arrest identified

Police and county officials have identified a man shot and killed by an Aurora police officer May 23 during a SWAT unit call and attempted arrest, and they’ve identified the officer involved in the shooting.

Coroner officials said the man was Kilyn Lewis, 37, of Denver. Officials said he died May 25 from injuries sustained from a shooting, two days after his attempted arrest in Aurora.

Friends and family of Lewis posted laments on social media, and a GoFundMe account has been started in his name.

The shooting occurred just before noon at Edenbrook condominiums at 384 S. Ironton Street in west-central Aurora.

Police said Denver and Aurora police SWAT units went to the complex earlier in the morning and set up to arrest Lewis in connection with a May 5 Denver attempted-homicide case.

Aurora police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said Aurora police were assisting in a Denver case to make the arrest.

“The SWAT Team was called to assist when the suspect was located driving a red sedan in Aurora,” Longshore said. “The suspect arrived at the apartment complex just before noon.”

Aurora SWAT officers approached Lewis as he exited his car and attempted to arrest him.

“During the interaction, an Aurora SWAT officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect,” Longshore said.

Officers provided medical treatment until rescuers arrived. Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries two days later.

Police identified the officer who shot Lewis as Officer Michael Dieck, a 12-year veteran of the police department. Longshore said Dieck has been assigned to the SWAT unit for over eight years.

Dieck was placed on administrative leave, which is standard police department policy.

Police have begun a shooting investigation, as well as an internal affairs investigation. The 18th Judicial District will be part of a Critical Incident Response Team, providing an independent investigation into the shooting.

Police on Thursday released a produced video addressing a May 5 Aurora officer-involved shooting. In the video, interim Police Chief Heather Morris offers some detail about the shooting, but states that the video was a new protocol for APD, and an effort to provide “transparency and accountability.”

It’s unclear whether police will released a similar video focusing on the May 23 officer-involved shooting.