Voters guide for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District primary

Colorado’s newest congressional district was created in 2021 to be a toss-up seat, and so far it’s living up to that reputation. In 2022, Democrat Yadira Caraveo edged out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer by just over 1,600 votes, winning the seat with less than 50 percent of the vote due to a third-party candidate.

The district encompasses fast-growing suburbs and enduring rural areas north and east of Denver. Democratic-heavy communities like Thornton and Commerce City anchor its southern end, balanced by the more conservative city of Greeley to the north. In between are farm fields, grain silos and hundreds of oil and gas wells.

With control of the House once again at stake, both national parties are eyeing the Eighth District. Democrats hope to keep the seat in their column, while Republicans see an opportunity to flip it.

As the incumbent, Caraveo heads into the race with some advantages, including support from the House Democratic campaign arm. But historically, an incumbent is considered the most vulnerable when going up for reelection the first time. Vying to challenge her are two Republicans with experience in the Colorado House.

For our voter guide, CPR reporters spoke with candidates, reviewed their websites and watched forums and debates. Top issues were determined by the results of the Voter Voices survey to understand what Coloradans care about in this election. Republican candidates responded to the top concerns of self-identified conservative and moderate voters. Democrats responded to the top issues for self-identified liberal and moderate voters.

Republican primary candidates

Democratic primary candidates