3rd Congressional District: Republican Jeff Hurd

Jeff Hurd is a Grand Junction-based attorney who was educated at Columbia Law School. Hurd entered the race for the 3rd Congressional District last year, with the goal of primarying Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Before Boebert switched districts, Hurd had already racked up endorsements from notable western Colorado Republicans who saw him as an alternative to the headline-grabbing incumbent.

On the campaign trail, Hurd regularly speaks about improving opportunities for future generations in rural areas. He said rural Colorado’s greatest export are its children who leave for opportunities in larger metro areas.

“I’m trying to make sure that we're not left behind in rural Colorado because I really do feel like we are at risk of that. It's already happening and it's only going to get worse unless we get serious about it and make some changes,” Hurd said.

Hurd lists water security, energy production and immigration among his top priorities. Hurd said he is a pro-life Republican and that abortion is a state issue. Hurd has five children and his wife, Barbora, is a naturalized citizen originally from Czechoslovakia.

Hurd spoke to CPR News about his positions on some of the issues that are most important to voters in the district.

On democracy and good governance

Hurd was the only one of the six men vying for the Republican nomination who did not answer CPRs question about his views on democracy and good government by noting that the United States is a republic and not a true democracy.

Instead, Hurd said the most important element of keeping the nation’s government on track is a greater focus on problem solving.

“The top thing that comes to mind is serving the needs of the district rather than trying to create national headlines for individual politicians,” Hurd said. “And focusing not on politicians but on policies.”

Hurd said he believes the election system is prepared to respond to any stresses or abuses that might come up this fall.

“If there are issues that arise in the upcoming election, I expect that they'll be investigated and resolved appropriately, and that's something that we have to do, absolutely, in our democracy,” Hurd said.

In the wake of former president Trump’s fraud conviction, Hurd tweeted “This is a sad day for America. Our country is so divided, and today’s verdict will only divide us further. From the start I was skeptical that anyone other than former President Trump would have been indicted in this way, and I fully expect him to appeal.”

On the economy and cost of living

Energy costs and over-regulation are Hurd’s top concerns as it relates to cost of living.

“I think regulations are making it harder for businesses to succeed and to thrive. If we want to create opportunities for families and for small businesses and for communities in western and southern Colorado, we need to make sure that we have a reasonable regulatory structure, but one that's predictable and not overburdensome,” he said.

Hurd points to the EPA’s emissions regulations as particularly onerous, blaming it for the impending closure of coal facilities in Moffat County.

“The moment that I decided to run I was sitting across the table from guys that were power plant operators that are going to lose their jobs because of unnecessary Democrat regulations,” Hurd said at an April event in Grand Junction. “They're in their mid-forties just like I am. They have kids just like I do.”

On immigration

Hurd has said he supports finishing construction on a southern border wall and increasing funding to border security. His campaign page notes support for legal immigration and “expanding opportunities for legal immigrants” and he says the country’s asylum process needs reform.

“I would say we are a nation of immigrants, but we're also a nation of laws and we need to make sure that we uphold the law and that we welcome people to our country through the legitimate ordinary legal processes that are in place in our country,” Hurd said.

Fentanyl has also been a topic for Hurd. Speaking about immigration to the Mesa County Republican Women’s group, he said funding to curb fentanyl distribution must be considered with increased border security.

“FYI, most of that fentanyl is coming through legal ports of entry. We need to detect that better,” he said.