Ben Potter, popular YouTuber known as Comicstorian, dies in single-vehicle crash on I-25

Ben Potter, a popular YouTuber who posted videos under the name Comicstorian, died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near Fort Collins, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Potter, a Windsor resident, was driving southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his Toyota 4Runner drove off the interstate and onto a road running parallel to the highway. The vehicle rolled over multiple times.

Colorado State Patrol said Potter was wearing his seatbelt, but died at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash. He was the only passenger in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Colorado State Patrol said there is no indication that impairment or excessive speed was involved.

Potter had developed a massive following on YouTube since starting to post videos 10 years ago, boasting over 3 million subscribers on his main channel. He was primarily known for adapting comic books into audio dramas, but he also posted videos of himself playing video games and explaining the histories and backstories of various pop culture characters.

In a statement posted to his social media channels, Potter’s wife, Nathalie Potter, asked that his fans respect her privacy as she grieves, but vowed to continue his work.

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube,” the statement said. “The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”