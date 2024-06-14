Brother says Aurora man was unarmed when shot by police last month

The brother of a 37-year-old man killed by an Aurora Police officer last month said he has reviewed video footage of the incident and that his brother was unarmed when he was shot.

The May 23 shooting of Kilyn Lewis remains under investigation, and Aurora Police have declined to say whether the man was armed when he was shot near his home as the SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant. The department is yet to publicly release the body-worn camera footage of the incident, and has declined to comment while the investigation continues.

But Kiawa Lewis said the family has seen the video and that Kilyn Lewis was unarmed, and did not present a threat to police.

“My brother was never armed. He never put up a fight. He never threatened to kill or do anything like that. And yeah, he was actually murdered at the end of the day,” Kiawa Lewis said.

Kiawa Lewis spoke Thursday evening at a wake for Kilyn Lewis, where family and friends remembered him for his love of fishing, rap music and, above all, his family.

Family members dressed in Kilyn Lewis’s favorite colors – red, black, and white – filled the left side of the chapel at Pipkin Braswell Funeral Home. In the front, Kilyn Lewis' body lay in a customized casket depicting his love for family and fishing.

Tony Gorman/CPR News Mourners walk by the Kilyn Lewis' casket during his viewing.

“Kilyn was always there to support and encourage people and just be there in times of need. Even as an oldest, when there were times that I couldn't step up, he fulfilled them,” said Kiawa Lewis.

After prayer, music and a video montage of Kilyn Lewis were played, then family and friends each shared their memories of him. His wife Anndrec Lewis said she wanted everyone in attendance to never forget his name.

“I just want his name to be spread because he deserves that,” she said. “I love Kilyn to death. I'll never forget him until the day I die and I see him again. That's all I want is to see him, see his smile. Even if he's talking stuff to me, I don't care. I just need him.”

Aurora Police said the shooting occurred before noon at the Edenbrook condominiums at 348 S. Ironton St. on May 23.

Denver and Aurora police SWAT units were attempting to arrest Kilyn Lewis in connection to an attempted homicide case on May 5 in Denver.

Officers spotted Kilyn Lewis driving a red sedan in Aurora. Officers attempted to arrest him as he was leaving the vehicle. During the interaction, an Aurora SWAT officer fired his weapon. Kilyn Lewis was later transported to the hospital and died two days later. The incident remains under investigation, and body-worn camera footage has not yet been released.

Kiawa Lewis declined to discuss where his brother was coming from at the time of the shooting. But, he knows that he was unarmed.

Micheal Dieck has been identified as the officer who shot Lewis and has been placed on administrative leave. The 12-year veteran of the Aurora Police Department has been assigned to the SWAT unit for more than eight years

The shooting is under investigation by the Aurora Police Department’s internal affairs unit. The 18th Judicial District will be part of a Critical Incident Response Team. The department acknowledged Friday that the family had viewed the video and said they would release it to the public soon. Otherwise, they will not comment while the incident remains under investigation.

This is the second death in the Lewis family within the last two years. Kilyn Lewis’ twin brother, Keyron Lewis, passed away in 2022. Their mother LaRonda Jones said it’s hard losing both sons.

“I miss both of them. And I said, it'll be amazing if they spirits up there just enjoying one another, “Bro, you made it! Bro, I see you! We’re back together again. We are not only brothers. But, we are twins,” Jones said.

The viewing concluded with red, black, and white balloons released by those who attended. The Denver-Aurora Community Action Committee has organized a vigil and rally for Kilyn Lewis starting at 3 p.m. on June 21 outside of Aurora City Hall.