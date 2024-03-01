Aurora Black leaders call for an audit of APD after intelligence operation was unveiled

That juror, who was going to be on the panel during the first trial of the officers charged in McClain’s death, was ultimately kicked off the jury by the judge, hours before opening statements.

Former officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt were tried together last September for McClain’s death. Roedema was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and assault, and sentenced to 14 months in jail and four years of probation. Rosenblatt was acquitted of all charges. The jury in that trial appeared mostly white.

Aurora city officials acknowledged the police department sent the intelligence officer to the courthouse to determine whether there was any plot during jury selection to attack the Aurora Police headquarters, about 25 miles away. In July 2020, protesters surrounded the building and officers were stuck inside for about seven hours. No one was injured.

Montgomery said the news APD officers were at the courthouse, outside of their jurisdiction while their own officers were defendants, and monitoring potential jurors was unsettling. He would like an independent person to look at the decision.

“We need to make sure there is no witness intimidation, to make sure there is no jury tampering, and last but not least, we need to make sure that people’s First Amendment rights are not being violated through surveillance practices,” he said.

Montgomery also noted that Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain’s mother who attended many days of trials over four months, should feel comfortable at the courthouse and not like any undercover officers are there eavesdropping on conversations, he said.