WATCH LIVE: Conrad Tao plays Gershwin

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.



Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.



Next Concert: July 15, 6 PM



Program:



MILHAUD: La création du monde, op. 81

CONRAD TAO: New Work (AMFS co-commission)

GERSHWIN/GROFÉ: Rhapsody in Blue



Conrad Tao, piano

Piotr Waclawik, conductor

Celebrate with Summerfest 2024 There are a variety of ways to hear great performances by today’s top artists as well as legendary singers from the Metropolitan Opera’s history. Download the Colorado Public Radio app, tune in at radio signals around Colorado, or you can tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."



