Residents evacuated and structures destroyed after fire in rural Arapahoe County

A brush fire that destroyed multiple structures in rural Arapahoe County has been 100 percent contained. But the fire destroyed eight structure and burned more than 1,000 acres before it was brought under control.

Firefighters responded to a report of a call of a fire at 10:10 a.m. Saturday. The fire is in the 2400 block of S. Quail Hollow Rd. southeast of Byers.

“The fire was initially reported at about the size of a football field, but grew very quickly and jumped over County Road 34 and ran all the way south to County Road 38,” Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said.

Deputies evacuated residents in a three-mile radius near County Road 193 and County Road 34. Three single engine air tankers, water and fire retardant were used to put down the fire.

The fire has burned through approximately 1,150 acres toward the south, southwest direction. Crews fully contained the fire at 3:05 p.m. Eight structures were destroyed as a result. No injuries were reported. Some livestock have been displaced.

The Arapahoe County Arson Investigation Team is looking into the cause. Residents were allowed to return to their homes. Brown says a fire ban is now in place.

“It was very hot today and as you can tell right now, the wind is starting to pick up a little bit. Luckily, the winds were low at the start of the fire,” Brown said. “We can see in very dry conditions that it doesn't take much wind to get a fire to grow from roughly the size of a football field to over 1100 acres.”

The Front Range has experienced 100-degree weather since Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop next week.