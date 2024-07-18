Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state, July 19 – 21

Arts and culture news of the week

Esquire Theater closes its doors

Today marks the final time the projectors will roll at this beloved Denver institution. After a final weekend of late-night screenings and a few last days of “A Quiet Place: Day One” and “Maxxine”, the 96-year-old theater will go dark for good.

One former employee said the theater, which hosted regular midnight screenings of cult classics, has long been known as "a great place for weirdos."

Jolee Harston, who led an unsuccessful effort to save the Esquire, made her first trip to the theater as a senior in high school, for a screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

"It changed my life in a lot of ways," she said. "I grew up in a very conservative town, conservative household, and I was coming to terms with being queer myself, and I didn't really have that vocabulary yet. Coming to the Rocky Horror Picture Show here was the first time I'd ever been around the LGBTQ+ community. And it opened my eyes to not only what the world is, but it opened parts of myself to me that I was too afraid to look at before."

Read more about some of the Esquire fans who came out to celebrate the theater’s final weekend.

Kevin J. Beaty Stone lions outside the Molly Brown House, Capitol Hill, March 27, 2018. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Molly Brown and a ‘Titanic’ Birthday

Colorado’s favorite naval disaster survivor and eponymous musical star marks her 157th birthday this Thursday. Visitors who stop by the Molly Brown House to celebrate the occasion will find a limited-time exhibit about the waves of emigration to the United States in the early 20th century, a migration the Titanic was a part of.

On display are numerous artifacts from the Titanic, other White Star Line ships, and the wreck of the Cap Arcona, a former German ocean liner-turned-prison-ship mistakenly sunk by Allied bombers in the final days of WWII.

“American Dreams” exhibit on display through Dec. 31, 2024, at the Molly Brown House.

Peter Rabbit in the high country

Breckenridge Backstage Theater starts a three-week run of a new, interactive production of “The Adventures of Peter Rabbit” on Saturday. Young audiences will get to hear an excerpt from the Beatrix Potter classic, meet the characters, and act out scenes together. When the 45-minute program wraps up, they’ll have a chance to check the book out for themselves.

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, Saturdays June 20 and 27 and Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Breckenridge Backstage Theater.

Friday, July 19

Third Friday en Westwood

Visit Denver’s Westwood Creative District to celebrate Hispanic culture with art, music and a fashion show. Third Friday events include "La Noche de Frida," a celebration honoring the legacy of Frida Kahlo with hands-on activities and a fashion show, “El Tapiz de Westwood,” a community textile art show, a collage art show and “Tejiendo Generaciones,” an intergenerational fashion show.

Third Friday en Westwood is in the Westwood Creative Arts District, located on Morrison Road between Alameda and Mississippi. Events start at 4 p.m.

Free Day at the Colorado Springs Fine Art Center

This Friday offers a chance to explore the FAC Museum’s permanent displays, interactive exhibits and special exhibitions free of charge. Tickets or reservations are not necessary. Current temporary exhibitions include Hương Ngô: Ungrafting, an exploration of Vietnamese resistance to French colonialism through archival research, and Los Muros De Nuestra Comunidad (The Walls of Our Community), a film that tells the story of Arte Mestiza — a mural in the FAC’s collection.

Free Day at the Colorado Springs Fine Art Center. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Hansel and Gretel” by the Aspen Opera

Singers of the Aspen Opera join forces with a full orchestra, conducted by Houston Grand Opera director Patrick Summers, to bring the audience a one-night-only performance of the classic fairy-tale opera Hansel and Gretel. The production is packed with suspense, horror, heroism, and — of course — music.

Hansel and Gretel starts at 7:45 p.m. in the Klein Music Tent. Tickets are between $30 and $85. A free live stream of the event is also available.

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News The night sky in Colorado's high country.

Star Party in Dillon

Love constellations and mythology? Join the Star Party to learn about the summer sky, the benefits of dark skies and how to read a skymap. The event is hosted by a former National Parks astronomy ranger. Event organizers suggest patrons bring a chair, layers, a red headlamp or flashlight and binoculars. Limited supplies will be available to borrow.

The Star Party Starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 9:30 or 10. Located at the Dillon Disc Golf Course. $5 fee upon entry.

The Denver Moth StorySlam

For this StorySlam event, the theme is temptation. Participants have been invited to prepare a five-minute story about willpower. The prompt? “Tell us of your iron or paper thin resolve. Battles with fidelity, smoking, loving, shopping or all of the above. Resisting the urge to check Instagram, reading your lover's diary or sleeping in just a few more minutes. Self control and other epic internal struggles. Caving to impulses or holding strong, the itch you can’t help but scratch!” Advance tickets are sold out but a small number will be available for purchase when the box office opens at 6:30 that night.



The Denver Moth StorySlam will take place at Swallow Hill Music. Box office opens at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30. Tickets are $15.

Saturday, July 20

A family-friendly introduction to fly-fishing

Adventurous would-be anglers can head into Rocky Mountain National Park for hands-on lessons and the chance to catch some fish. Attendees will be provided with gear and guided fly fishing instruction.

Fly fishing lessons begin at the Estes Park Visitor's Center. The group departs promptly at 8 a.m. and will return at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $20. Please note that children must be supervised by a guardian at all times.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite People hang out outside MOB Coffee on Tennyson Street in Berkeley. June 14, 2024.

Tennyson Street Fair in Denver

This year’s Tennyson Street Fair offers shopping from over 100 local businesses, live music, yoga, kids activities, and food trucks. Find a full list of vendors and events here. Admission is free.

The Tennyson Street Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. along Tennyson Street in Denver from W. 41st Avenue to W. 43rd Avenue.

Sunday, July 21

Inside the orchestra at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

This program, designed for kids 7 and under, flips the usual relationship of audience-to-orchestra. Attendees will sit surrounded by the 30+ piece ensemble for a 45-minute interactive concert. Afterwards, kids can meet the performers and their instruments. Attendance requires a special ticket, in addition to normal museum admission.

Tiny Tots: Explore the Outdoors program, Sun. from 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A young contestant in the mutton busting event during the Martin Luther King Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show, Jan. 15, 2024.

Park County Fair Mutton Bustin'

This weekend at the Park County Fair, Mutton Bustin' — a rodeo event where children do their best to ride sheep — is back. Enjoy this cute and classic event along with the rest of the county fair experience.

Mutton Bustin’ takes place at the Park County Fairgrounds in Fairplay. at 11 a.m. Tickets are $20.

All Weekend

Chatfield Farms Lavender Festival

More than 2,000 lavender plants set the scene for this family-friendly celebration of Chatfield Farms' Lavender Garden. Admission includes a variety of tours and demonstrations, live artwork and music and kids' crafts and activities.

The Lavender Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms location. Tickets for timed entry must be purchased for $9-$15 in advance, there are no onsite ticket sales.

12th-annual Chainsaws & Chuckwagons in Frederick

At Chainsaws and Chuckwagons, masterful chainsaw carvers compete as they turn giant logs into works of art. Hour-long quick carves will be auctioned off on the spot on select days.

Chainsaws & Chuckwagons carving competitions take place Friday and Saturday in Centennial Park in Frederick. Friday festivities take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday’s events run from noon to 8 p.m. See a detailed schedule of events here.

18th-annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival

Art lovers are invited to attend the Lake Dillon Arts Festival. This annual event draws over 100 artists from Frisco, Silverthorne and Keystone for a juried fine arts and crafts show.

The Lake Dillon Arts Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 120 Buffalo Street in Dillon.

Mesa County Fair

The Mesa County Fair is over 120 years old and showcases the county’s rural heritage with a mix of entertainments, including a carnival, equestrian shows, Monster Trucks and bull riding.

The Mesa County Fair runs through Saturday. Thursday hours are 4 to 10 p.m., Friday hours are 4 to 11 p.m., and Saturday hours are 2 to 11 p.m.

41st Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival

The Winter Park Jazz Festival features ten live performances in a scenic outdoor venue, including headliners Anthony Hamilton and Boney James.



The Winter Park Jazz Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Rendezvous Event Center in Downtown Winter Park. Music starts at 11 a.m. General Admission is $90 and VIP tickets are $115.

Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale

During this annual event, Cherry Creek North businesses offer sales and discounts to clear their racks. Shoppers can hit the pavement to find deals on shopping, dining and more. Red balloons mark businesses that are participating in the sidewalk sale.

The Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale takes place Thursday through Sunday. Times depend on individual store hours.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News On Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Pearl Street Arts Fest in Boulder

The Pearl Street Arts Fest features everything from whimsical and modern sculptures to traditional watercolors, oils and more. Stroll down the Pearl Street Mall and see what the artists have to offer. Admission is free.

The Pearl Street Arts Fest is open on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evergreen’s 44th Annual Summerfest

Drawing artists from across the region and offering nearly 100 booths for attendees to peruse, this annual 2-day festival also features live music from local bands, food trucks and a children's craft and activity area.

The Evergreen Summerfest takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Buchanan Field in Evergreen.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

Editor's Note: Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR, but have no input into our editorial choices.