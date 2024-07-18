Listen: ‘A great place for weirdos’: Who we met on closing weekend at the Esquire Theatre

By Lauren Antonoff Hart
·
People wait in a long line outside the Landmark Esquire Theatre to see “2001: A Space Odyssey” during the last weekend before the theatre's closure.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
People wait in a long line to see “2001: A Space Odyssey” at the Landmark Esquire Theatre, during the last weekend before its closure. July 12, 2024.

Say goodbye to another beloved Denver institution.

The Landmark Esquire Theatre will close after its final screenings on Thursday, July 18.

The theater is known for arthouse and independent films, as well as regular programming of the cult classics “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Room.”

The 97-year-old theater, located at East 6th Avenue and North Downing Street, will be repurposed and turned into a mixed-use retail space.

According to a former employee, the theater has long been known as "a great place for weirdos."

Here are the people we met as they gathered to give the theater one last late-night hurrah last Friday.

Read the full story on Denverite.

