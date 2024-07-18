Twelve years after Aurora movie theater shooting, Coloradans in Congress look to honor first responders and survivors

Colorado Democrats have reintroduced a resolution to mark the anniversary of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Their resolution would designate July 20 as “National Heroes Day” to honor the first responders and medical teams for their actions 12 years ago. It’s sponsored by Reps. Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Brittany Pettersen and Yadira Caraveo.

The proposed resolution also recognizes acts of courage shown by victims and witnesses to mass shootings across the country, from the Buffalo supermarket shooting to Club Q in Colorado Springs.

“I’m grateful to stand with Colorado leaders to designate July 20 as National Heroes Day. Out of moments of crisis – from senseless violence to natural disasters – everyday heroes step forward,” Crow said in a statement. He’s a member of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and led the resolution. “They deserve recognition as the servant leaders our communities rely on in our greatest time of need.”

The shooting at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora killed 12 people and wounded 70 others.

The resolution calls on people to observe the day “with appropriate and personal expressions of services and reflection,” such as community service or displaying the United States flag. It also urges people to “live their lives throughout the year with the same spirit of courage, service, and compassion that is exhibited by these everyday heroes.”

Rep. Brittany Pettersen said in a statement that the day is “a chance for us to honor the selflessness, courage, and service of those who have been a shining light in some our darkest days.”

This is the fourth time the delegation has pushed for the resolution. Former Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter previously introduced it in 2020, 2021 and 2022.